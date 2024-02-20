10 year old boy drowns in Mekong River whirlpool

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident on the banks of the Mekong River claimed the life of a 10 year old boy whose body was discovered last Saturday, February 17, after being drawn into a whirlpool three days prior.

Veerawat’s grandfather managed to rescue the boy’s sister but could not reach Veerawat in time. The local authorities in Ubon Ratchathani’s Khemarat district have been alerted.

Upon receiving the distressing news, rescue units from the region promptly investigated the scene. They found Veerawat dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue jeans, his body bloated from days in the water.

The boy’s mother, although devastated, did not question the circumstances leading to her son’s death. It was revealed that on the day of the accident, Veerawat was accompanied by his 13 year old sister, Varanya, and their 60 year old grandfather, Paiboon. The trio had gone to the river to cool off at a popular local spot known for its sandy beaches.

Paiboon successfully pushed Varanya to safety when they encountered a dangerous whirlpool with quicksand-like properties. As he struggled to free himself, Veerawat followed them into the water and was swiftly overpowered by the current, leading to his untimely demise, reported KhaoSod.

In the aftermath of this and previous similar tragedies, local officials have taken proactive measures to prevent further loss of life. Amnat Chanklai, the district clerk, outlined the steps being taken as the hot season approaches and the riverbank becomes a magnet for tourists seeking relief from the heat.

Warning signs will be erected, and swimming will be prohibited in areas known for dangerous currents. Volunteers, including village leaders and heads of local communities, will be stationed to supervise water activities. Additionally, safety measures such as lifebuoys will be provided, and barriers will be installed to enhance the security of visitors.

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded on February 6 at 1.30am when a three year old girl drowned in a canal opposite the Chumphon Nikayaram Rajaworawihan Temple in the district of Bang Pa-in, Ayutthaya province.