Thai Red Cross issues appeal for blood donations | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai Red Cross issues appeal for blood donations
Blood supplies are running low and The National Blood Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society is urging members of the public to give blood in order to help meet demand.
Thai PBS World reports that a decrease in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the month has led to a significant drop in supply.
The assistant secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross, Professor Chaivech Nutprayoon, says its blood centre is now receiving an average of 1,500 to 1,700 units a day, down from 2,000 to 2,500 a day previously.
Meanwhile, demand from hospitals all over Thailand is increasing but Professor Chaivech says the blood centre is only able to meet about 60% of that demand.
The current shortage means some patients are having to have surgery postponed due to a lack of enough blood. Children suffering with thalassemia and haemophilia are said to be particularly at risk, as their survival depends on regular blood transfusions.
Thai PBS World reports that members of the public in Bangkok can donate blood at the National Blood Centre or at Somdet Phra Pinklao, Ramathibodi, Bhumibol, Phra Mongkutklao and Watchira hospitals.
Elsewhere in the country, people can give blood at all hospitals.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Bangkok
Thai Airways not at risk of shutting down: president
Thai Airways is not at risk of shutting down and recent news reports about the airline’s situation were “misinterpreted”, the beleaguered carrier’s president insisted on Wednesday. The statement appeared to directly contradict remarks he made to high-ranking THAI staff in a speech on Tuesday.
He said the remarks were to encourage staff to make an earnest effort to ensure the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan succeeds, and were “misinterpreted” as meaning the airline faced possible closure.
He rejected the possibility of the flag carrier closing down, but admitted battling stiff competition, especially from low-cost carriers.
With competition in the industry becoming fiercer, he said he had stressed the importance and urgent need to overcome obstacles facing the airline.
THAI staff were urged to heed how competitive the airline industry has become in all areas, including low-cost carrier competition, air fare promotions, and “cutthroat” route competition in some markets.
“THAI confirms it is perfectly capable to perform exceptionally amid tough airline competition,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.
“In an era when customers have so many offers to hand amid fierce airline competition, employees were asked to join forces and work to beat the competition for the inevitable achievement of improved operational results,” according to the statement.
He also dismissed media reports that the airline planned to stop flying to four destinations in the Asean region, saying THAI has no plan to drop any routes.
THAI is the national carrier and a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry. In the first half of this year, the airline posted a loss of 6.44 billion baht, raising its accumulated loss to 280 billion baht.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
Bangkok
Six top officials sacked on King’s orders
His Majesty the King has sacked six senior palace officials attached to Royal Guard units and the Royal Household Bureau, stripping them of their rank and recalling their royal insignias, citing severe disciplinary misconduct and accusing them of exploiting their positions for personal gain. The dismissals were announced in two royal commands, reported Wednesday October 23 by the Royal Gazette.
The first command ordered that Lieutenant General Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau be dismissed and stripped of his rank and royal decorations, saying he had acted deplorably by misusing his state position for his own and others’ gain and failed to perform his duty in line with regulations, causing serious damage to the state. The order took effect retroactive to September 1.
The second command, also dated October 23, ordered the dismissal of five state officials, who were also stripped of military rank and any royal decorations.
They are Major General Khun Tharinee Rodson, Khunying Thidarat Thamraksa, Major General Warinporn Kanisornsophon, Lieutenant Peera Mongkolchairerk, and Lieutenant Chayanan Pangsang, all attached to units of the Royal Guard.
The command cited their deploable conduct which breached disciplinary rules. Like Lieutenant General Sakolket, they abused their official positions for their own and others’ gain and failed to comply with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.
The command took effect retroactive to Tuesday.
Earlier in the week His Majesty stripped Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her “Chao Khun Phra” or noble consort title as well as her military rank, due to her “undesirable behaviour” as a Royal servant and being disloyal to the Royal Family.
The statement said Sineenat was against the appointment of Queen Suthida and gave orders under the name of Their Majesties for personal benefit. She also reportedly engaged in activities without His Majesty’s approval, causing confusion among the public.
SOURCES: bangkokpost.com
Bangkok
Airline on brink of collapse, TG president warns
The president of Thai Airways has announced that the national flag carrier is in deep financial trouble and may have to fold unless staff members unite to work harder.
He also said that there may still be time, though not much, to save the company. “Otherwise speculation that THAI is going bankrupt will materialize and there is a chance that we will reach that point,” he declared, directly contradicting his claim earlier this month that that the carrier has no liquidity crisis.
In his speech on Tuesday to THAI executives at the company’s head office, the president cited fierce competition from low-cost airlines on the northern domestic routes, which used to generate a third of the airline’s revenue, adding that European routes have been affected by the strong baht and Brexit.
The airline is facing disruption to operations from cut-throat competition in the aviation industry in general, the closing of air space by some countries, high fuel costs and the grounding of a number of planes while they undergo major maintenance.
He disclosed that the airline ran up about six billion baht in losses in the first half of this year, which is expected to increase to 10 billion baht by year’s end. Losses for the past five years total 36 billion baht.
Although the situation looks grim, he said that he would not give up and urged staff members to “wake up and do something in earnest, because there is little time left for us. There is no more comfort zone, and we will all be dead if the ship sinks.”
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
