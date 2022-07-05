Thailand
Thai public health ministry warns medical workers of new Covid-19 wave in a secret document
The Permanent Secretary of the Thai Public Health Ministry, Kiattiphum Wongarajit, has launched an urgent report to warn the provincial public health officers of the “new wave” of Covid-19 in Thailand.
The official Facebook page of the Rural Doctor Society reported on their “urgent and secret document” to the public yesterday. The page said… “The warning sign to get ready for the new Covid-19 wave. The permanent secretary launched the document document to the provincial public health officers in each province. The date of the document is June 30.”
“The document urges each healthcare service centre to get ready due to the increasing numbers of new Covid-19 cases in various areas. Get the hospital beds ready, and prepare the system to transfer patients with severe symptoms. Please don’t be careless people.”
In the document, the MOPH urges provincial public health officers in every province to prepare according to 8 guidelines…
First, inform every medical worker about the increasing numbers of Covic-19 patients and protect themselves according to the universal precautions.
Second, prepare medicines and Covid-19 prevention equipment.
Third, prepare hospital beds for patients, especially those with critical symptoms.
Forth, practice transferring processes in case patients need a specific treatment from other hospitals.
Fifth, urge medical workers to get a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Sixth, inform residents on how to protect themselves from Covid-19 and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Seventh, collaborate with relevant departments to create a plan for controlling and preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Eighth, gather and update all data related to Covid-19 .
Yesterday, a doctor from the Internal Medicine Department of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, Nitiphat Chierakul, posted on his personal Facebook saying the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is currently becoming more serious. The doctor urged the government to reveal the truth to the public.
Nitiphat claimed that the Covid-19 new cases at the end of last week reached 50,000 cases a day, which is different from what the public health ministry is reporting daily, at about 2,000 infections per day. Nitiphat said the medical workers in the big hospitals, especially in Bangkok, are working very hard, and available hospital beds are decreasing.
At the end of the post, the doctor included the hashtag that said “Don’t be in a hurry in taking off masks, Covid-19 is still there.”
ส่งสัญญานเตือน เตรียมพร้อมรับโควิด19ระลอกใหม่
ปลัดกระทรวงสาธารณสุข มีหนังสือสั่งการ ด่วนที่สุด ถึง…
Posted by ชมรมแพทย์ชนบท on Monday, July 4, 2022
The CCSA’s official daily infection reports indicate a steep drop from some 28,000 daily infections on April 1, 2022, to around 2,000 – 3,000 daily each day over the past few weeks. There are also daily reports of 4,000 – 6,000 daily infections reported from ATK tests but are not included in the CCSA’s daily infection count.
Three Bangkok hospitals have public warned of the rising number of new Covid infections and increased hospital admissions. They are speculating that most of the new Covid infections are from the Ba.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.
The CCSA are yet to address the claims contained in the unpublished document from the public health ministry.
SOURCE: Khaosod | Rural Doctor Society
