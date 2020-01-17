2 more alleged call centre scam suspects arrested in Japan | The Thaiger

Crime
2 more alleged call centre scam suspects arrested in Japan
Two men arrested in Japan yesterday stand accused of operating a large-scale call centre scam based in Thailand, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 28. Japanese police believe 36 year old Kengo Yasutake and 34 year old Shimpei Hirata operated a luxury home in Pattaya, where a team of Japanese men would call people across Japan and tell them their subscription fees for a website were overdue.
Police say the gang has tricked more than 200 people and collected a total of more than 55 million baht. Fifteen Japanese men have already been arrested by Thai police last March at another luxury house location, also in Chon Buri province, and Japanese investigators arrested more in May 2019 as they attempted to leave Thailand for Japan.
Investigators say the group had a well-organised division of labour conducting the scam, with individual members making phone calls, cashing swindled electronic gift cards and as managing the scam web site.
They were arrested on suspicion of scamming a woman and two others living in the city of Fukui, central Japan, alleging in an email that they had failed to pay website subscription fees, and coercing them into purchasing electronic gift cards worth a total 780,000 yen, or about 215,000 baht.
Central Thailand
Thai teacher caning a student in Ayutthaya reports to police – UPDATE
A teacher, now identified as teaching in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok at the Chiang Rak Noi School, met with the girl’s mother and police last night. Teacher Som Ruseeprasit was caught on video flogging a young female student whilst screaming appalling Thai swear words at the student. The girl was struck at least three times in the video although he admitted to striking her more than three times. He also confirmed to police that he had hit other students in the class. He was working as a PE teacher at the school.
The video was posted on the Education For Liberation of Siam Facebook page. The video has been removed from the page but showed the teacher beating the young student with a great deal of force with a cane, or long piece of slim wood.
The mother met with police and the teacher last night to register a formal complaint of violence and assault on her daughter by the teacher. Although the teacher apologised at the meeting the mother says she will continue with her assault complaint and expects the police to lay charges.
The words the teacher used whilst beating the student with a wooden cane were some of the worst words you could use in the Thai language, and translate as “asshole” and “bastard”, and worse. The teacher told police that he beat the student because she hadn’t cleaned the room properly.
In Thai law, it is illegal for a teacher to strike a student.
SOURCE: Matichon Online
Bangkok
Large Bangkok drug haul – meth pills, crystal meth and Ketamine
Metropolitan Police have reported the seizure of 1,600,000 methamphetamine pills (yaba), 34 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), and 40 kilograms of Ketamine. Officials also seized a pick-up involved in the drug gang’s business as well as weapons. The Patrol and Special Operation Division 191 Police seized the drugs from Nipol ‘Hin’ Janprapat and Anuwat ‘James’ Bunjeen while they were in Bang Khae District, western Bangkok.
Police Lieutenant General Pokpong Pongpetra related that the investigation revealed suspects had been renting a home to use as a drug warehouse. The drugs had been sourced from the border areas of northern Thailand, transported south, and then stored in the rented house. They’d then wait for delivery instructions around the Bangkok area.
The 2 suspects already have links with previous drug smuggling operations and, with links to arrests in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi Province and Thonburi District.
Officials also arrested 49 year old Toh-r Denbonfahthai on January 15, who police allege has connections to the ‘Karen people’, a Burmese ethnicity living to the north of the Thai border. He was nabbed with 66 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak. He was travelling in a Toyota Sport Rider. His arrest led officials to an abandoned vehicle which was loaded up with 31 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Discussing the modus operandi, police say the suspects would deliver the drugs through multiple drug smuggling gangs using public transportation from Mae Sot and Tak provinces (northern Thailand) to Mo Chit in Bangkok. They allege the drugs are then intercepted by another group who would put the drugs into the abandoned car parked on Nawamin Road.
The drugs are then delivered to the person who has ordered the drugs. In this case, the buyer was known as ‘Ma-ah from Myanmar’, living in Thailand. The investigation continues.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Former head of the National Office of Buddhism has assets valued at nearly 600 million baht
Nice work if you can get it. Except you’re working for the National Office of Buddhism. Now the former director of the National Office of Buddhism, Nopparat Benjawattananant, has been pointed out by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for being “unusually wealthy”, having “suspiciously” amassed assets worth about 575 million baht during his four year tenure.
NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon says that the anti-graft agency suspected that Mr. Nopparat could involved in corruption related to funding allocated for the renovation of Wat Pananchoeng during five years ago. He noted that the assets that Nopparat and his wife declared to the NACC The assets including land, houses, vehicles and life insurance policies that the NACC consider disproportionate to their actual incomes.
Ms. Supa Piyachitti has been leading a probe team investigating the couple’s usual wealth and discovered even more assets held in the names of their relatives and other people.
98.6 million baht in assets under Nopparat’s name including…
• 71.9m baht in 13 bank accounts
• 12m baht in four investment vehicles
• 14m baht in 12 life insurance policies
196m baht of assets are in Mrs. Pattanan’s name…
• 122.9m baht in 22 bank accounts
• 6m baht in investments
• 3.8 million baht car
• 61m baht in life insurance policies
• land in Chanthaburi province worth about 760,000 baht
131m baht of assets held under the name of Nopparat’s ex-wife, Mrs. Tharinee…
• 105 million baht in 56 bank accounts
• 25m baht in investments
• one car worth about 1m baht
26.7m baht of assets held in the name of a son, Thanarat Ditwatcharapaisarn…
• 20m baht in 10 bank accounts
• one 1.8 million baht house in Samut Prakan province
• four life insurance policies worth 3m baht
• a 1m million baht car.
68 million baht of assets held in the name of a daughter, Ms. Pimpassorn Ditwatcharapaisarn…
• 50m baht in 31 bank accounts
• 9.7m baht in investments
• 5.8 m baht in three properties
• 2m baht in three life insurance policies
Other assets…
• One condominium unit worth 500,000 in Chon Buri province, held in the name of a niece, Ms. Waratthaya Prommat
• 4.5m baht of assets held in the name of M. Piyachart Srichan, a close aide to Nopparat
• 49m baht of assets in Bangkok held under the name of Ms. Natthaporn, daughter of Mrs. Pattanan
The NACC secretary-general says their officials have seized assets worth 176 million baht so far, adding that the agency has asked the Office of the Attorney-General to file charges against Nopparat and seven other people with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
