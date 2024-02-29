Thai police arrest duo after violent mugging in Bangkok Noi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok police apprehended two young men following a violent assault and robbery in Bangkok Noi district.

The suspects, identified as 23 year old Pongpattan from Kalasin, and 29 year old Somjai from Bangkok allegedly demanded money from a pedestrian and subsequently attacked and robbed the individual when the request was denied.

The incident occurred yesterday when the victim was walking near the bus stop on Arun Amarin Road Soi 28 in the Bangkok Noi district. The two men approached the victim asking for money. Upon refusal, they assaulted the victim, causing head injuries, and snatched two mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

Bangkok Yai Police Station officers, led by Police Colonel Payap Sombun, Pol. Lt. Col. Chakorn Prempridi Lert, Deputy Chief of Investigation, Pol. Lt. Col. Somsak Saeng, Deputy Chief of Crime Suppression, Pol. Lt. Col. Mangkorn Phanthurasri, and other investigative officers, coordinated a pursuit.

The patrol officers from Bangyikhan Police Station encountered the suspects fleeing in the opposite direction. After a chase, cops captured the assailants in the middle of Soi Somdej Phra Pin Klao 9 on Somdej Phra Pin Klao Road in the Arun Amarin subdistrict, Bangkok Noi district. The suspects were subsequently taken into custody and handed over to the investigative officers to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Pattaya police apprehended a 19 year old Thai national following a robbery incident that occurred on Pattaya Walking Street on January 10. The man was accused of snatching a 1 baht weight gold necklace, valued at 32,000 baht, from a Thai woman.

In other news, in a harrowing incident that unfolded near the Jomtien Complex condominium, a 21 year old Cambodian man became the victim of a brutal assault outside a local bar. Pattaya police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers rushed to the scene on the night of January 23. The man suffered a swollen and bruised eye, head wounds, and bruises adorning his body.