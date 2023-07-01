Thai philanthropist honoured with Vatican’s highest accolade

Photo by Bangkok Post.

A remarkably significant occasion unfolded at as Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a Thai philanthropist and entrepreneur, was acknowledged by the Vatican for his unwavering commitment towards promoting peace and unity both nationally and globally. In recognition of his selfless support to socially disadvantaged communities, Leeswadtrakul was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order, the paramount accolade of the Order of St Gregory the Great.

Acknowledging this momentous event, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Holy See Embassy, Msgr. Daniel Tumiel divulged that the Order of St Gregory the Great, instituted by Pope Gregory XVI in 1831, remains among the highest honour the Vatican can confer upon laypersons. It is an accolade appreciated for its significance in endorsing the Catholic Church’s mission amongst the common populace.

The honour was formally awarded at a ceremony in Bangkok during the Pope’s Day Celebration yesterday, Bangkok Post reported. The occasion, which brought together Archbishop Peter Wells, ambassador to the Holy See in Thailand, diplomats, and Catholic Church representatives, also marked the Feast Day of Saints Peter and Paul, and commemorated ten years into Pope Francis’s pontificate.

Speaking at the event, Archbishop Peter Wells commended the residents of Thailand for embodying the warmth and hospitality that have become characteristic of the nation. A particular emphasis was placed on the enduring partnership between the Holy See and Thailand, a bond that has spanned more than five decades.

Follow us on :













A unique element in this relationship is the unparalleled fellowship between the Buddhist community and the Catholic Church in Thailand, noted Archbishop Wells.

The event closed with the presentation of the Grand Cross of the Order of St Gregory the Great to Somsak Leesawadtrakul. The award signified his exceptional dedication to the Catholic Church and the wider community, marking a new chapter in the history of Thai philanthropy and international relations.