Thai oil ship battles with ‘PABUK’ off southern Vietnam – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO: Peerayut Koombunsong

A Thai ship carrying palm oil has been battling with seas kicked up by tropical storm ‘PABUK’ off the coast of southern Vietnam.

A Video clip has been posted by ‘Peerayut Koombunsong’ on his personal Facebook. Thai media CH7 HD News and CH3 news are reporting that the ship is a Thai ship name ‘Taree Rattana’ which is carrying palm oil from Malaysia to Vietnam.

The ship was coping with five metre waves on the perimeter of the ‘PABUK’ storm radius in Vung Tau, the south of Vietnam on December 31 at 2pm.

📌 สภาพคลื่มลมใกล้แนว "พายุปาบึก" คลิปวีดิโอบนเรือน้ำมันปาล์มของไทยชื่อ ธารีรัตนา มาจากมาเลเซียไปเวียดนาม วินาทีพบคลื่นสูงกว่า 5เมตร ขณะแล่นผ่านบริเวณเมืองวังเตา ชายฝั่งเวียดนามตอนใต้ เมื่อวันที่ 31 ธ.ค. 61 เวลาประมาณ 14.00 น.ที่มา : Peerayut Koombunsong





