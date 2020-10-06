Thailand
Thai officials warn TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge’ can be fatal
Thai officials are warning about the potentially fatal “Benadryl Challenge” where people take a large dose of the antihistamine to hallucinate and then post a video of the dare on the social media platform TikTok. After a number of teenagers around the world reportedly overdosed, and some even died after doing the challenge, the Thailand Food and Drug Administration is warning people that taking large amounts of Benadryl is dangerous.
Taking large dose of diphenhydramine, an ingredient in Benadryl, can cause irregular heart beats, hypertension and heart attack, according to FDA secretary general Supattra Boonserm. The antihistamine is used to treat respiratory allergies like runny nose and sneezing. Drowsiness is a common side effect. Only 1 to 2 capsules directed to be taken every 4 to 6 hours to treat symptoms.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
There will be no more coups d’état, the new military commander in chief General Chalermpol Srisawat says. He vows that the army will no longer get involved in politics and says the military is in place to protect the country. His pronouncement has been made on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, a pivotal event in Thai politics in 1976.
There have been 12 military coups in Thailand since the country’s first coup in 1932 which ended nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy. The last coup was in May 2014, lead by then-army general Prayut Chan-o-cha, now the encumbent PM. A number of army officials now serve on the Thai Senate, but Srisawat did not comment on their role in politics.
6 Senate positions are reserved for the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the defence permanent secretary, the national police chief, and the heads of the army, navy, and air force, who are all senators ex officio. As of 2020, 104 of the 250 senators are military or police officers – Wikapedia
Srisawat spoke at a meeting with new chiefs in the military, calling on them to abide by the Defence Ministry’s policies and principles of protecting the monarchy. He says the military’s job is to protect the country and its institutions.
While a number of pro-democracy protests over the past few months, calling for an end to the military government and a rewrite of the constitution, Srisawat says people have a right to express their opinions, as long as the comments don’t affect national security. He also says the National Police should provide security during the October 14 pro-democracy rally.
“Like the public, we believe a democratic government with the King as head of state is not the worst kind of regime. So, we have to think about how to encourage people to use their rights to improve their quality of life.”
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Daily TV news on The Thaiger. Up to date information, delivered to you, free. Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
The Thai government is considering further easing entry restrictions for foreign travellers coming to conduct business in the Kingdom.
Up to date, around 11,000 businesspeople and work permit holders have been granted entry by the Centre for Covid-19 Administration Situation since they started allowing some foreigners back into the country after July.
All arrivals have to submit to a mandatory 14 day quarantine, as does anyone arriving from overseas at the moment. A Government spokesman says making life easier for foreigners trying to enter Thailand for business or investment purposes is “vital to economic survival”.
Thailand’s economy has been decimated by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many arguing that it is now time to re-open the borders.
New police chief clarifies suspension of police checkpoints
Just days into his post, the new Chief of the Royal Thai Police, has clarified his decision to suspend roadside checkpoints.
He says the new rule only applies to drink-driving checkpoints, which he says must first pass transparency checks, and shows that tests of blood alcohol levels return accurate results.
All roadside checkpoints will need to comply with strict rules and operate to a certain pre-defined standard, while un-authorised checkpoints will be investigated and shut down.
Other checkpoints, including those installed for crime prevention, to monitor traffic, to check for drugs, or to check for illegal migrants violating Covid-19 restrictions, will continue to work as normal.
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Thailand is lifting its 6 month ban on international tourists, allowing only those who are on a Special Tourist Visa to arrive on select charter flights, but there are conflicting reports on when exactly they will arrive.
Many reports say the tourists should arrive on Thursday, but a recent report from a respected Thai media outlet claims the plans are being delayed.
Many reports, including from the National News Bureau of Thailand run by the Public Relations Department of Thailand, say a group of Chinese
nationals will arrive on Thursday, flying directly from China to Phuket on a chartered AirAsia flight endorsed by the CCSA. But a recent report from the Thai language business journal Thansettakij says there has been a delay due to “many points in the process,” but tourists should arrive before October 20.
Last week, Phuket’s governor said during an event that he had not been officially informed about the plans to have tourists arrive at the Phuket International Airport on Thursday, saying he’d only read the news in the media.
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
The Sarasas private school network continues to find itself in hot water, with revelations that 7 foreign teachers at one school have been working illegally.
All 7 have been found to be employed without work permits. All 42 Sarasas schools are currently in the spotlight after allegations of abuse of students surfaced in recent weeks, including incriminating CCTV evidence.
The 7 illegal teachers admit to being employed at the school since July of this year, receiving a cash salary of around 17,000 baht. All 7 are now in police custody.
Head of economic recovery panel warns of collapse if borders not re-opened now
A businessman heading up an economic recovery panel is warning the government that unless Thailand’s borders are re-opened for the last quarter of the year, the country is headed for total economic collapse.
Pailin Chuchottaworn, a former CEO of the PTT petrochemical company, says the gradual easing of Covid restrictions in recent months is not enough, insisting the country must re-open to international tourists. Pailin says that, while Thailand has been successful at controlling and eventually suppressing the Covid-19 virus, it has been at great economic cost.
He is dismissive of the new Special Tourist Visa scheme, saying it does not go far enough, and he has also criticised the hoops foreigners must jump through to obtain a visa.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Prachuap Khiri Khan blocks borders with barbed wire after Covid-19 reports in Myanmar
With the recent report of 41 new Covid-19 cases in a neighbouring Myanmar town, Prachuap Khiri Khan officials are making sure the Thai-Myanmar natural border is blocked with barbed wire fences. The province’s governor Panlop Singhaseni says all districts have been told to keep borders secure.
In Prachuap Khiri Khan, 40 natural borders have been closed off to prevent people from entering Thailand illegally and potentially spreading the virus. Thai truck drivers can still cross the border to transport basic necessities. The province also set up more than 20 Covid-19 screening checkpoints. 400 locals in the area have been tested, but there have been no positive cases in the province.
Myanmar was hit with a surge of cases last month and the virus continues to spread. The majority of cases first spread in the Rakhine state on the country’s western coast and then spread across the country, popping up in towns bordering Thailand. The country has reported 18,781 Covid-19 cases with 5,548 recoveries and 444 deaths, according to Worldometer.
Recently, Myanmar’s Myeik province, which borders 8 districts in Prachuap Kiri Khan, reported 41 new Covid-19 cases, adding up to 66 cases in the area. 39 of the new cases are monks. A Covid-19 screening point was set up in Myeik requiring travellers entering the province to show a passport and certificate of examination.
Thailand border officers in various districts have been tightening patrol over the past month, monitoring the area and arresting a number of migrants caught allegedly crossing the border. Some have placed barbed wire to prevent people from crossing into Thailand through natural passageways. Some volunteers have even started to patrol the area.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
patty
October 6, 2020 at 4:24 pm
Why the f**k would anyone want to take a stupid challenge like that?
Richard
October 6, 2020 at 4:48 pm
Almost as much brains as the tide pod challenge they must be going for the Darwinian award.
But that is the problem with all this social media craving attention all it takes is one person to have a domino effect.