Thai Night Hong Kong 2024 returns with global partnerships

Photo courtesy of Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, is abuzz with excitement as Thai Night Hong Kong 2024 approaches.

Themed Inspiring Thailand, the event, scheduled for next Monday, March 11 at FILMART, aims to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of the Thai entertainment industry.

Presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, Thai Night Hong Kong 2024 seeks to showcase Thailand’s triumphs to the global entertainment community while fostering new opportunities for international cooperation.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) remarked that Thai content is experiencing an unprecedented surge in global popularity.

“Thai Night offers a unique opportunity for international film executives and creators to connect with leading Thai film professionals and explore the immense potential of Thailand’s flourishing entertainment industry.”

This year’s event will see participation from 27 prominent Thai film companies across three categories: Film Production and Distribution, Television Content and Formats, and Production and Post-Production Services. Among these illustrious names are Black Dragon Entertainment, GMM TV Halo Productions, and Kantana Holdings, to name a few.

But Thai Night isn’t just about showcasing content, it’s about spotlighting Thailand’s growing allure as a filming destination. In 2023 alone, the country hosted a record-breaking 466 film and TV productions, with a total production expenditure of US$186 million (approximately 6 billion baht).

Thailand’s appeal as a filming destination stems from its stunning natural beauty, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and film-friendly policies.

Moreover, with the Thai government enhancing its film incentive program in 2022, offering up to 20% of qualifying expenditures and an additional cash rebate of up to 5%, the country has become even more attractive to international productions seeking diverse filming locations, reported Tyler Morning Telegraph.

From March 11 to 14, industry enthusiasts are invited to visit the Thailand Pavilion at booth 1C-A13 at FILMART, held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, to connect with Thai entertainment companies and explore the wealth of opportunities available in the vibrant Thai entertainment industry.