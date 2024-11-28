New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December

Thailand’s friendly skies just got friendlier! Vietjet Thailand is set to connect two vibrant hubs, Mumbai and Bangkok, with its inaugural direct service starting December 23.

This new route promises seamless travel for tourists and business passengers alike, sparking a boost in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two bustling cities.

Initially, the service will operate daily. Flight VZ761 will take off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.45am local time, landing in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 6.25am. The return flight, VZ760, departs Bangkok at 8.45pm, touching down in Mumbai at 11.50pm local time – perfect for travellers craving a nighttime adventure.

Bangkok, known for its electric blend of ancient temples and modern skylines, offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun to world-famous street food and lively markets, it’s no wonder this capital is a top draw. Beyond the city, Vietjet’s network unlocks further adventures in Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, and beyond.

Vietjet Thailand’s reputation precedes it. Recently crowned the Best Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand 2024 by Global Brand Awards, it also snagged Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew 2024 from International Finance Magazine. With a modern fleet of Airbus A320s and A321s, the airline is all about “friendly and fun” journeys prioritising safety, punctuality, and affordability, reported Travel Daily News.

“With this new route, we’re thrilled to enhance connectivity and foster closer ties between Thailand and India.”

In related news, international travel from India’s Kolkata is in for a major lift this winter, as two major airlines ramp up connections to Southeast Asia. With Thai Lion Air launching four weekly flights to Bangkok and Malaysia Airlines resuming its pre-pandemic route to Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata travellers are set for a world of new options.

In other news, a notable surge in flight bookings and a 28% increase in ticket reservations to Thailand compared to the previous year indicate a robust upward trend. Key visitor sources include Germany, South Korea, the UK, the United States, Japan, and Russia.