Thailand
Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
Nipon Boonyamanee today quit his position as Deputy Interior Minister to fight an alleged corruption and misconduct case.
Nipon is to face trial in the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on a charge of malfeasance, or impropriety, for refusing to pay about 52 million baht to Ponlavit Tech Plus Company for the purchase of two multi-purpose trucks while he was president of Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) in 2013.
The minister reported to the court this morning to acknowledge the charge, filed against him by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), before announcing his resignation on Facebook.
“Now the case has entered the judicial process. I have no intention of using the ministerial position and government time to fight the case in any way. Therefore, I have made a letter to pay respect to the Prime Minister, requesting to resign from the position of Deputy Minister of the Interior from September 5, 2022, onwards.”
Nipon explained both the factual and legal aspects as to why he refused to approve the 52 million baht payment to the Ponlavit Tech Plus Company, which won the bid to supply two trucks to the Songkhla PAO.
“I have explained all the facts and laws as to the reason why I cannot approve the payment to the winning bidder for the purchase of a vehicle for maintenance by the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organization. Participate in auctions and competitors had forged documents and auctioned, causing damage to Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organization.”
He claimed that his findings indicated that Ponlavit Tech Plus and another company that took part in the bidding, allegedly engaged in collusion, enabling Ponlavit Tech Plus to win the deal so, refused to approve the payment. The NACC, however, faulted him for misconduct in office.
The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Region 9 has now issued arrest warrants for all bidders, including the winning bidder and its affiliates. In addition, most of the accused have fled the country. As for the suspects who were caught while fleeing, the prosecutor has filed a charge as a defendant to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Case Region 9.
“Today, I am ready to go to court to prove my disapproval of paying the winning company to protect the interests of the land. It is not a refusal to perform duties as the NACC accuses me of. Even if I could turn back time I also insisted on not disapproving of people’s tax payments to lawbreakers.
“I would like to thank you all for your encouragement and advice, including all media outlets that have presented the news fairly and continuously. I want to thank all government officials, staff, and all participants who have worked together and pushed for policies that are beneficial to the people’s brothers and sisters over the past three years.”
