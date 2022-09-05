Koh Samui
Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
A community market went up in flames in Donsak, the southern port district in Surat Thani province that serves as the gateway to the tropical tourist islands of Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan. The fire erupted in the wee hours yesterday morning and spread to damage two houses adjacent to the Donsak market.
The fire erupted in a house in tambon Donsak on Soi 4 off of Chai Khram Road at around 4.20am Sunday and began to spread. Emergency services were quickly notified and forces joined with fire trucks being dispatched from both Donsak Municipality and nearby Thong Nien tambon administration organisation.
The blaze was significant enough that the firefighter crews were joined by the town mayor who arrived at the scene and supervised the evacuation of the residents as well as the firefighting efforts.
The fire crews fought to neutralise the flames and after about an hour they managed to bring the fire under control. But at that time, two homes were damaged beyond repair. Though the home losses were tragic, the fire did not claim any lives, nor was anyone injured by the flames or in the rush to evacuate.
As of now, the cause and the source of the fire have yet to be identified, but local police have launched an investigation to get to the bottom of it.
Donsak district is a quiet coastal area with a port city famous for connecting the mainland to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. At the tip of the tambon, sitting adjacent to each other lies the Raja Ferry Port, and the Seatran Ferry Port. Both companies run frequent large ferries that transport cars, motorbikes, cargo trucks, and passengers to the islands, weather permitting. Donsak is also the home of Nangkham Beach, an off-the-beaten-track quaint beach that is occasionally visited by rare pink dolphins.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
Rassada Pier cabs questioned over taxi mafia incident
Royalists in Thailand target one-man German activist
Thailand provides over 600,000 free cancer treatments in 9 months
Super Poll: Most Thais welcome acting PM Prawit as the next PM
Drunken Englishman kills Thai man in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest scammer for selling fake tours from Thailand to Japan
Corrections Dept. to sue Thai talk show for creating fake news
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists
Nurse embezzles 15.7 million baht from dead man’s bank
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews47 mins ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of4 hours ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Road deaths3 days ago
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket3 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand4 days ago
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride