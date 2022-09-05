Connect with us

Koh Samui

Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A fire consumed two houses in the southern port town of Donsak. (via Supapong Chaolan)

A community market went up in flames in Donsak, the southern port district in Surat Thani province that serves as the gateway to the tropical tourist islands of Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan. The fire erupted in the wee hours yesterday morning and spread to damage two houses adjacent to the Donsak market.

The fire erupted in a house in tambon Donsak on Soi 4 off of Chai Khram Road at around 4.20am Sunday and began to spread. Emergency services were quickly notified and forces joined with fire trucks being dispatched from both Donsak Municipality and nearby Thong Nien tambon administration organisation.

The blaze was significant enough that the firefighter crews were joined by the town mayor who arrived at the scene and supervised the evacuation of the residents as well as the firefighting efforts.

The fire crews fought to neutralise the flames and after about an hour they managed to bring the fire under control. But at that time, two homes were damaged beyond repair. Though the home losses were tragic, the fire did not claim any lives, nor was anyone injured by the flames or in the rush to evacuate.

As of now, the cause and the source of the fire have yet to be identified, but local police have launched an investigation to get to the bottom of it.

Donsak district is a quiet coastal area with a port city famous for connecting the mainland to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. At the tip of the tambon, sitting adjacent to each other lies the Raja Ferry Port, and the Seatran Ferry Port. Both companies run frequent large ferries that transport cars, motorbikes, cargo trucks, and passengers to the islands, weather permitting. Donsak is also the home of Nangkham Beach, an off-the-beaten-track quaint beach that is occasionally visited by rare pink dolphins.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Koh Samui36 mins ago

Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
Thailand41 mins ago

Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
Best of47 mins ago

The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Thailand50 mins ago

Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
Phuket1 hour ago

Rassada Pier cabs questioned over taxi mafia incident
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Royalists in Thailand target one-man German activist
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand provides over 600,000 free cancer treatments in 9 months
Politics3 hours ago

Super Poll: Most Thais welcome acting PM Prawit as the next PM
Road deaths4 hours ago

Drunken Englishman kills Thai man in car crash in central Thailand
Crime4 hours ago

Police arrest scammer for selling fake tours from Thailand to Japan
Thailand4 hours ago

Corrections Dept. to sue Thai talk show for creating fake news
Travel4 hours ago

Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
Tourism5 hours ago

Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists
Crime5 hours ago

Nurse embezzles 15.7 million baht from dead man’s bank
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending