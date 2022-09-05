Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan

A community market went up in flames in Donsak, the southern port district in Surat Thani province that serves as the gateway to the tropical tourist islands of Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan. The fire erupted in the wee hours yesterday morning and spread to damage two houses adjacent to the Donsak market.

The fire erupted in a house in tambon Donsak on Soi 4 off of Chai Khram Road at around 4.20am Sunday and began to spread. Emergency services were quickly notified and forces joined with fire trucks being dispatched from both Donsak Municipality and nearby Thong Nien tambon administration organisation.

The blaze was significant enough that the firefighter crews were joined by the town mayor who arrived at the scene and supervised the evacuation of the residents as well as the firefighting efforts.

The fire crews fought to neutralise the flames and after about an hour they managed to bring the fire under control. But at that time, two homes were damaged beyond repair. Though the home losses were tragic, the fire did not claim any lives, nor was anyone injured by the flames or in the rush to evacuate.

As of now, the cause and the source of the fire have yet to be identified, but local police have launched an investigation to get to the bottom of it.

Donsak district is a quiet coastal area with a port city famous for connecting the mainland to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. At the tip of the tambon, sitting adjacent to each other lies the Raja Ferry Port, and the Seatran Ferry Port. Both companies run frequent large ferries that transport cars, motorbikes, cargo trucks, and passengers to the islands, weather permitting. Donsak is also the home of Nangkham Beach, an off-the-beaten-track quaint beach that is occasionally visited by rare pink dolphins.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE