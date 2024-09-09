Fake doctor scams Thais with bogus UK tours and job offers

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of people reported being scammed by a fake doctor selling fraudulent tours and collecting fees for work in the UK, with losses exceeding 40 million baht. Despite a red notice, the suspect remains at large, with a 1 million baht reward for their capture.

A group of approximately 20 victims, approached the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to file a complaint against fraudulent activities involving fake international tours and work opportunities in the UK.

They met with Deputy Superintendent Pongphit Uprakot to report their grievances, which have collectively resulted in losses amounting to over 40 million baht.

The victims fall into two main groups. The first group was deceived into paying 130,000 baht each for supposed work opportunities in the UK, which never materialised. The second group paid the same amount for international tours that also turned out to be fake. The total number of victims exceeds 150 people, many of whom had to take loans to pay the fees, leading to significant financial distress.

Both groups transferred money to the same account, belonging to individuals known as Tao and Doctor Gina, the latter being a fake doctor. These individuals were previously involved in fraudulent investment schemes related to a farming business. They are currently promoting a new project, Sincere Agriculture, which might attract more unsuspecting victims.

One victim is a factory owner from Samut Sakhon. He recounted an incident from last year when he planned an international trip for his employees and their families. He paid 2.2 million baht to the fraudulent company, but the trip never happened due to various excuses. Despite reporting the case to the Crime Suppression Division, progress has been minimal.

Threatened by police

The factory owner also mentioned that the main suspects are currently hiding in the UK, with an Interpol warrant issued against them. However, no agency has coordinated their extradition. He further revealed that he has been threatened by both active and retired police officers, warning him against going public or filing complaints.

He possesses video clips and conversation records as evidence of these threats and is offering a reward of one million baht for their capture.

“If anyone can capture the suspects and recover the stolen money, I am willing to offer a 1 million baht reward… I don’t want more people to fall victim to these scammers, as they pose a significant threat to society.”

Investigators have begun taking statements from all victims to verify the facts before forwarding the case for further action by their superiors, reported KhaoSod.