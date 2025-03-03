Bangkok and Ratchaburi drug raids lead to two arrests

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) conducted raids in Bangkok and Ratchaburi, arresting two men allegedly selling drugs online with blatant disregard for the law.

Yesterday, March 2, Police Major General Athip Phongsivapai directed the operation, which led to the arrest of 37 year old Peerawut and 24 year old Suphapat.

The suspects were apprehended under separate charges. Peerawut was charged with selling a category 1 narcotic (ice or methamphetamine) without permission, contributing to its spread among the public, according to Criminal Court warrant No. 93/2568. Suphapat faced charges for possession of a category 1 narcotic (heroin) without permission.

Before the arrests, the TCSD’s online patrol discovered posts on Platform X that included images and messages enticing users to purchase drugs.

Following an investigation, the officers gathered sufficient evidence to secure search warrants from the Thonburi Criminal Court and Ratchaburi Provincial Court, allowing them to target two locations.

The first raid, conducted by the TCSD alongside the Narcotics Control Board, took place in Bangkok. Peerawut was arrested with evidence including two mobile phones, white crystalline substances weighing 53.9 grammes, two scales, and some drug paraphernalia.

The second raid occurred in Ratchaburi, where Suphapat was arrested in a house located in Moo 10, Pho Hak subdistrict, Bang Phae district. Police seized one mobile phone, a bag containing 2.33 grammes of heroin, and nine plastic bags in total, eight clear and one brown, reported KhaoSod.

During questioning, both suspects confessed to the charges. The confiscated items and evidence have been sent to the investigation team at TCSD’s Division 3 for further legal proceedings.

