Ear today, gone tomorrow: Thai man bites off ear over marital affair

Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man in Chon Buri province bit off part of another man’s ear after discovering he was having an affair with his wife until she became pregnant.

Mueang Chon Buri Police Station officers and local rescuers were alerted to a physical altercation between two groups of Thai men at Hua Hin-Bang Sai Market in the Chon Buri province on Saturday, May 11.

Officers discovered five injured men at the scene, among them a 40 year old named Sophon, who sustained the most severe injury with a portion of his right ear bitten off.

Sophon received initial first aid from rescuers before being transferred to Aikchol 2 Hospital. However, updates on his current condition are yet to be provided.

As reported by Channel 7, the altercation involved three Thai men against two others. The root cause of the conflict was traced back to an affair between Sophon and the wife of one of the men from the opposing group.

The attacker, whose identity was not disclosed, discovered that Suphon had an affair with his wife until she became pregnant. He arranged a meeting with Sophon at the market to address the situation. Unfortunately, the confrontation quickly escalated into violence.

The attacker admitted to being stabbed multiple times with a broken glass bottle by Sophon. Unable to defend himself, he resorted to biting off part of Sophon’s ear.

Police have not yet filed charges, as they plan to question all parties involved, including the pregnant woman.

This is not the first ear-biting incident in Chon Buri. A similar attack took place in Chon Buri during the Songkran Festival in April.

In this case, a Thai man’s ear was cut off after singing karaoke at a BBQ restaurant in the province. His performance failed to impress a group of men at the restaurant, who attacked him with a knife and cut off his ear.

A similar incident happened in Pattaya near Chon Buri in August of 2022 when a drunk Thai woman bit the ear of an American tourist until his earlobe was torn.