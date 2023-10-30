Thai man arrested after murdering 6 year old son to win ex-wife back

Photo via Facebook/ นสพ.ประจวบโพสต์

Police arrested a Thai man for the murder of his six year old son. He was reported to have murdered his son to win his ex-wife back.

The suspect, 23 year old Nattapon, reached out to the Hua Hin Police Station at 9pm on Friday, October 27 to file a missing complaint to the officers.

Nattapon reported that he parked his pickup near a roadside shop to buy food. He added that he left his six year old son, Japan, in the car while he made a call on his mobile phone.

Nattapon said he returned to find an empty seat and rushed to seek assistance from a friend but they could not find the missing boy and decided to seek help from the police.

At midnight on October 28, Nattapon contacted the officers again and informed them that he discovered the dead body of his son in the forest along the Soi Nong Kla Temple Road.

Officers and medical professionals rushed to the scene to conduct an investigation. According to the police report, Japan died from a lack of air and had claw marks on his forehead.

Suspicious behaviour

Investigating officers found Nattapon’s reaction and behaviour suspicious and questioned him for a few hours until he admitted to murdering his son. Nattapon told the officers that his ex-wife divorced him a month ago. She had new boyfriends and ignored him and their son.

Nattapon stated that he urged his ex-wife to take care of their son and return home but she ignored him. He said he was stressed and angry that his ex-wife left the burden on him, so he decided to kill Japan.

Nattapon confessed that took Japan in his pickup and parked near Soi Nong Kla Temple Road. He got Japan to sit on his lap and closed his mouth and nose with a cloth until Japan died. Then, he pretended to lose his son and sought help from his friend and the police.

Officers reviewed Nattapon’s social media accounts and found that he posted many videos and voice records of his son in an attempt to get his ex-wife back.

Nattapon’s aunt, Patchakorn, revealed to Channel 3 that she thought the murder was an accident. As she saw, Nattapon loved his son and took good care of him. She thought he might be very angry at his ex-wife and accidentally killed his son.

