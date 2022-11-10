Thai Locals Suffer Hearing Loss Fever after eating Raw Pork | GMT

101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork. Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license. Failed 14 million baht temple lighting system may quash UNESCO nomination. Two Thai airlines are among the Top 10 most timely in the world. Meta to let go 11,000 employees as Zuckerberg admits he got company projections wrong. Bangkok dwellers float over half a million Krathongs on Loy Krathong night.

