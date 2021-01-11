Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Despite Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the economy with numerous layoffs and business closures, the Thai labour market survived and is experiencing an unemployment rate that is lower than expected, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, Chalee Loysoong.
While the unemployment rate is lower than expected at 2% or 700,000 individuals, Thammasat University associate professor Kiriya Kulkolkarn says she’s concerned about how that number was achieved. She says many companies avoided layoffs by cutting hours, which also meant cutting down the income.
Last year, 327,693 employees lost their jobs, with the highest number in August after the first wave of coronavirus infections, according to the Social Security Office. Around 1.14 million people filed for unemployment benefits.
Many businesses were hit hard. The automotive, electrical appliances, food and export sectors are all doing well while the worst-hit sectors include tourism and hospitality. Kiriya is calling on the government to help those in vulnerable groups find jobs.
The Labour Ministry helped a number of people get jobs. Back in September, more than 500,000 people were hired at a job expo set up by the ministry to help workers impacted by the pandemic find jobs. 330,000 found a new job at government agencies, 160,000 received job offers from private companies and around 10,000 secured roles abroad.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Police arrested 21 people on gambling charges after 5 raids in Bangkok over the weekend. While deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, Jiraphop Phuridet, says the raids on January 8 and 9 are part of a nationwide crackdown initiated by the national police chief after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, the raids busted what seems like small scale operations… if they’re even considered “operations.”
Small groups of people were busted at homes allegedly playing card games or gambling on a mobile application.
“This operation is a part of the National Police chief’s policy to eliminate gambling dens nationwide to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading among the public.”
The 5 homes and businesses raided over the weekend include…
- A car maintenance shop on Soi Sirithorn 1 in Bang Plad district. Police say they arrested 4 people who were allegedly playing a card game. Officers confiscated a deck of cards and cash.
- A building on Nakhon Chaisri Road in Dusit district where police found playing cards, dice and plastic chips. No one was in the building at the time of the raid, police say.
- A house near Tesco Lotus Rama I in Pathumwan district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly gambling on a mobile application. Police also confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
- A room in Khlong Kwang community in Yannawa district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly playing a card game. Police confiscated a deck of cards and some cash.
- A house in Soi Rimthangrotfai 3 in Thon Buri district. 9 people were arrested for gambling on mobile applications. Police confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
A cocktail of narcotics known as “K powdered milk” is suspected to be linked to a number of deaths among young Thais in Bangkok. Nation Thailand says the narcotic mix is suspected to have caused 6 deaths and others were found unconscious after taking the “K powdered milk.” Thai PBS reports that 7 young Thais have died from unexplained reasons and at least one of them is believed to have overdosed on the drug cocktail.
The “K powdered milk,” or “K Nompong” in Thai, is a mixture of ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine and a sleeping pill known as “Rose,” police say. When crushed together, the drugs resemble milk powder. Police say the drug cocktail gives users a rapid high and it can be fatal if overused.
A 22 year old nightclub dancer died and police suspect she overdosed on the drug cocktail. Police say the woman was found at her home in the Bang Kho Laem area. Her boyfriend was found near her in serious condition. Police say narcotics were found at the scene.
A 22 year old man was found dead at a home in Bangkok’s Rama 3 area. Rescuers say they found traces of “K powdered milk.”
Police also got reports that some teenagers in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district were hallucinating off the drug cocktail and had tried to kill people, according to Nation Thailand.
The deaths of 6 young people suspected to have overdosed on the drug cocktail were reported in different areas of Bangkok. The bodies were taken to Ramathibodi and Chulalongkorn hospitals for autopsies.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | DMSC| Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
The Thai Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as Thailand hospitals are in “critical condition.” Blood reserves have run low and the number of blood donors has dropped by 50%, according to the Thai Red Cross Society.
The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the dwindling blood supply. Many people are worried about Covid-19 and less likely to donate blood, the TRCS says. The mobile collection units also had to halt its operations due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Those who want to donate blood are asked to cooperate with the TRCS in revealing the truth about personal health conditions and travel history such as any visits to “high risk” areas.
“If unsure, you should temporarily refrain from donating blood for four weeks, wear a face mask every time you travel, donate blood, wash your hands frequently and keep a distance.”
Healthy people are urged to donate blood every 3 months, 4 times a year, at the TRCS and other spots as follows…
- National Blood Service Center, Thai Red Cross Society
- Blood and Plasma Donation Center, 11th Red Cross Station, Wiset Niyom and Bang Khae branch
- National Blood Service Sector
- Blood donation service
- Provincial hospitals across the country
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Elephant dies after month of treatment for gunshot wounds, 40 bullets found in the body
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
CCSA Update: 249 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak expected to subside by the end of the month
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Hundreds recover from Covid-19, released from Samut Sakhon field hospital
Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
CCSA says they won’t deny lawbreakers free Covid-19 treatment
Black box data located from the crashed Boeing 737 in Jakarta
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Covid-19 control measures by province
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok’s Emquartier closes some shops after Covid scare
- Business3 days ago
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
- Phuket3 days ago
Up to 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask in Phuket
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai records 4 new Covid cases linked to same venue
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app
- Thailand3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha calls bluff on claims that he benefits from illegal gambling