Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
249 new Covid-19 infections have been reported today in the daily briefing. Thailand now has 3,914 active cases and has reported a total of 10,547 cases with 67 fatalities since last year.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson, apparently with a Covid crystal ball, speculated that the number of daily new cases is expected to decrease and significantly slow down by the end of January.
More than 3,000 cases have now been reported in Samut Sakhon since the outbreak at the Central seafood markets, but hundreds of factory workers in the area are still wating to be tested.
Out of the 249 new cases reported today, 176 cases are local transmissions, 48 cases were found in proactive testing, 11 cases were detected in state quarantine and 14 cases are people arrived from overseas.
A dead Bryde’s whale has been found washed up on Koh Samui’s Choeng Mon beach.
The dramatic addition to the beach was around 11 metres long.
Marine biologists say it appears the whale died several days ago. The cause of death is under investigation by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
According to records there are about 50 Bryde’s whales in the Gulf of Thailand at the moment. The whales are often spotted around the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand all year round, especially on the coastal lines of Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok, Samut Songkram, and Petchaburi provinces.
The Thai Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as Thailand hospitals are in “critical condition” with their current blood reserves. The reserves have run low and the number of blood donors has dropped by 50%, according to the Thai Red Cross Society.
The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the dwindling blood supply, mostly through fears of donors to visit hospitals at this time.
The mobile collection units also had to halt operations due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Healthy people are urged to donate blood every 3 months, 4 times a year, at the Red Cross and other spots. Here’s a list…
• National Blood Service Centre, Thai Red Cross Society
Blood and Plasma Donation Centre, 11th Red Cross Station, Wiset Niyom and Bang Khae branch
• National Blood Service centres
• Blood donation service centres
• Provincial hospitals across the country
Eleven people arrested for gambling over illegal cockfights were each given a suspended 15 day jail term and fined 6,000 baht by the Ayutthaya provincial court.
The 11 were detained by police on January 4 at a cockfighting ring in the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.
They were charged with illegal gambling and violating an order issued under the emergency decree prohibiting gatherings at a crowded venue.
They were all sentenced to 15 days in jail, suspended for one year, a fine of 1,000 baht for illegal betting and 5,000 baht for breaking the emergency decree.
Most of the 31 infections in Ayutthaya province were infected at cock fighting arenas in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong provinces.
Cockfighting rings in Ayutthaya have been ordered closed. Might be a good idea to make that a permanent arrangement.
Chiang Mai University has rolled out 40 new electric buses, bought at a cost of over 50 million baht. The new ‘smart’ buses will replace many of the the old electric buses, which have provided services to 5.7 million people over the years.
The lithium ion phosphate batteries enable the buses to provide services with a daily one-time charge and will provide services throughout the university area.
Each electric bus can accommodate up to 16 passengers, while passengers can check the bus locations, routes, and number of passengers inside via the University’s online app.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
21 Thai returnees tested positive for Covid-19 after they were detained for allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally, fleeing from a Covid-19 outbreak at the Sky Complex Casino where they had worked. The returnees are now in quarantine at a Mae Sot district hospital.
Around 300 Thais work at the casino in the neighbouring country’s Myawaddy town just across the Moei River from Tak’s Mae Sot district. Since news of the rise in coronavirus cases just across the river, Thai officials prepared and even reopened a border checkpoint to allow Thais to return home, as long as they go through a mandatory quarantine.
Director general of the Disease Control Department Opas Kankawinpong says they expect hundreds of Thai workers to pass through the border checkpoint.
“We have estimated hundreds of Thais are stuck there. We don’t know how many of them have been infected.”
He says the border checkpoint is reopened to prevent people from “sneaking” in and potentially spreading the virus. Many have been concerned with border breaches after Thai returnees from Myanmar’s Tachileik district tested positive after entering the country illegally as well as the large cluster of Covid-19 cases at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, affecting a large migrant community.
“There will be no more Thai people sneaking into Mae Sot as their illegal movement could pose health dangers to residents in the district and the country.”
SOURCE: Thairath Online| Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Despite Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the economy with numerous layoffs and business closures, the Thai labour market survived and is experiencing an unemployment rate that is lower than expected, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, Chalee Loysoong.
While the unemployment rate is lower than expected at 2% or 700,000 individuals, Thammasat University associate professor Kiriya Kulkolkarn says she’s concerned about how that number was achieved. She says many companies avoided layoffs by cutting hours, which also meant cutting down the income.
Last year, 327,693 employees lost their jobs, with the highest number in August after the first wave of coronavirus infections, according to the Social Security Office. Around 1.14 million people filed for unemployment benefits.
Many businesses were hit hard. The automotive, electrical appliances, food and export sectors are all doing well while the worst-hit sectors include tourism and hospitality. Kiriya is calling on the government to help those in vulnerable groups find jobs.
The Labour Ministry helped a number of people get jobs. Back in September, more than 500,000 people were hired at a job expo set up by the ministry to help workers impacted by the pandemic find jobs. 330,000 found a new job at government agencies, 160,000 received job offers from private companies and around 10,000 secured roles abroad.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Elephant dies after month of treatment for gunshot wounds, 40 bullets found in the body
A wild elephant died yesterday after nearly a month of medical treatment for gunshot wounds. Officials say more than 40 bullets were found in the body. The 3 tonne elephant had also attacked and killed a park officer last month who was trying to bring the elephant in for treatment.
The elephant, around 20 to 25 years old, was being treated by veterinarians at the Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan. After the elephant died, border patrol police scanned a metal detector over the body. They say more than 40 bullets from various firearms were found in the elephant’s body. Some were under the elephant’s eye, in its trunk and lodged in its leg bones.
No suspects involved in shooting the elephant have been reported.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
