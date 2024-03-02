Thai janitor cleared of rape after DNA implicates stepfather

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The exoneration of a school janitor wrongly convicted of rape highlights the complexities of the Thai justice system. The janitor, who spent six years in prison for a crime he did not commit, has finally been vindicated after DNA evidence proved that the actual perpetrator was the stepfather of the victim.

On February 1, a dramatic turn of events unfolded as DNA tests confirmed that the stepfather, not the janitor, was the biological father of the child born from the assault on a 14 year old girl. Despite the janitor’s continuous denial of the charges and his insistence on his innocence, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, which was subsequently reduced to six years and one month. After being granted a royal pardon, the janitor still faced societal stigma and struggled to rebuild his life.

The real perpetrator, the stepfather, confessed to the crime after the DNA results were revealed, and he is currently appealing his five-year prison sentence. The discrepancy in sentencing between the janitor and the stepfather has raised questions regarding the fairness of the Thai legal system.

The ordeal began on February 4, 2016, when the janitor was accused and later convicted. He was released on March 5, 2022, having served over six years for a crime he did not commit. This wrongful conviction led to prolonged stress and depression, culminating in a disability card for psychological impairment, reported Sanook.

The janitor, who had lost his job, the opportunity to care for his parents, and his family – with his wife taking their two children and moving away without forgiveness – is now determined to seek justice. The stepfather and the victim, now 24 years old, have been uncooperative in providing information to the court to correct the miscarriage of justice.

The janitor’s lawyer, Bandit Purata, revealed that they would initiate legal proceedings against both the stepfather and the victim for their roles in the injustice. The lawyer is preparing to submit DNA evidence and other related documents to the court to obtain permission to sue.

Pitchayut, now 45 years old, expressed his frustration with the lighter sentence given to the stepfather, who received only five years for the actual crime. He hopes that the stepfather will be given a sentence equal to the one he wrongfully served. Despite the unveiling of the DNA results, his wife has not reconciled with him, cutting off all contact. The janitor hopes for a chance to reunite with his family and for society to understand his innocence, asserting that he never had any sexual relationship with the victim.