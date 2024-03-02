Royal Thai Survey Department proposes disputed land for Khao Yai National Park

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

A proposal has been put forth by the Royal Thai Survey Department (RTSD) suggesting the disputed territory, previously designated for land reform, be given to Khao Yai National Park. The proposal was presented to Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, as disclosed by an inside source.

The disputed territory was chosen by the RTSD’s One Map system to be incorporated into the land reforms for impoverished farmers. However, the national park claims ownership of the land, citing a royal decree from 1962 published in the Royal Gazette.

The One Map committee chairman, Sutin Klungsang, had previously summoned a meeting with the RTSD to reach a resolution for the dispute and conduct a review of the map system.

According to the source, in yesterday’s meeting, the RTSD advised that the 1962 decree should be upheld, and the disputed land should be transferred back to the national park, reported Bangkok Post.

This meeting was convened following the revelation that nearly 3,000 rai of land in Moosi subdistrict, Pak Chong district, within Khao Yai National Park, had been allocated by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) as agricultural land for the less fortunate. Additionally, land title deeds for 42 parcels had already been granted.

The One Map system, with a ratio scale of 1:4,000, was created by the RTSD to serve as a reference and avoid nationwide land ownership disputes. However, the map concluded that the disputed land was not within the national park but located in a buffer zone, a conclusion that National Park Office director Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn contested.

Sutin stated that he and the committee would further investigate whether the RTSD map was flawed, and he noted that the committee members also include the secretary-general of the Anti Money Laundering Office, which should ensure the process’s transparency.

The disputed land is located within the boundary distinctly marked in compliance with the National Park Act 2019, stated Athapol Charoenshunsa, director-general of the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). He pointed out that the boundary details in the decree do not coincide with the map recently developed by the RTSD.

Chaiwat, informed reporters that an adult figure would be called upon to resolve the issue today. He stated, “If the disputed lands are given back to the DNP, the problem will be settled.” He added that if they insist on adhering to the RTSD survey, his fight would continue.