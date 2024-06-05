Thai jail escapee accuses Indonesian cops of stealing diamond ring

Photo via Facebook/ NationPhoto

A notorious Thai prison escapee accused Indonesian police of stealing his diamond ring during his arrest in Bali after seven months on the run.

The infamous Chaowalit “Paeng” Thongduang, who escaped from custody during a dental appointment at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital on October 22, last year. Following his escape, he went live on social media, alleging mistreatment by officials, which he claimed prompted his decision to flee.

After seven months on the run, Thai authorities and Indonesian police located the 37 year old in Medan City due to a dispute with an Indonesian lover. He was ultimately arrested in Bali on May 3. Chaowalit disclosed that he had been hiding in multiple countries before his apprehension.

Chaowalit was extradited from Indonesia to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, June 4, via a flight from Jakarta International Airport.

At the airport, Chaowalit assured a ThaiRath reporter that he would not escape again and was confident that authorities would treat him fairly.

According to ThaiRath, Chaowalit informed the Thai authorities that his diamond ring went missing during his arrest and detention in Indonesia.

Indonesian police denied the accusation, stating that they handed over all of Chaowalit’s belongings and valuables to Thai police. They maintain that no valuables were taken from the prisoner.

As of now, Thai authorities have not yet clarified the situation regarding the missing ring to the public.

Chaowalit was then transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. He departed via a flight to Don Mueang International Airport at 9am today, June 5, accompanied by four officers from the Hanuman Special Operations Unit to prevent any escape attempts.

Chaowalit will be transferred to a prison with higher security measures and greater stability, such as Khao Bin Central Prison in Ratchaburi or Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison, where he was initially detained.