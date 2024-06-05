Thai jail escapee accuses Indonesian cops of stealing diamond ring

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 13:32, 05 June 2024| Updated: 13:32, 05 June 2024
65 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ NationPhoto

A notorious Thai prison escapee accused Indonesian police of stealing his diamond ring during his arrest in Bali after seven months on the run.

The infamous Chaowalit “Paeng” Thongduang, who escaped from custody during a dental appointment at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital on October 22, last year. Following his escape, he went live on social media, alleging mistreatment by officials, which he claimed prompted his decision to flee.

After seven months on the run, Thai authorities and Indonesian police located the 37 year old in Medan City due to a dispute with an Indonesian lover. He was ultimately arrested in Bali on May 3. Chaowalit disclosed that he had been hiding in multiple countries before his apprehension.

Chaowalit was extradited from Indonesia to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday, June 4, via a flight from Jakarta International Airport.

Related news

At the airport, Chaowalit assured a ThaiRath reporter that he would not escape again and was confident that authorities would treat him fairly.

According to ThaiRath, Chaowalit informed the Thai authorities that his diamond ring went missing during his arrest and detention in Indonesia.

Indonesian police denied the accusation, stating that they handed over all of Chaowalit’s belongings and valuables to Thai police. They maintain that no valuables were taken from the prisoner.

As of now, Thai authorities have not yet clarified the situation regarding the missing ring to the public.

Chaowalit was then transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. He departed via a flight to Don Mueang International Airport at 9am today, June 5, accompanied by four officers from the Hanuman Special Operations Unit to prevent any escape attempts.

Chaowalit will be transferred to a prison with higher security measures and greater stability, such as Khao Bin Central Prison in Ratchaburi or Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison, where he was initially detained.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Burglaries in Phatthalung cause losses worth millions

Published: 11:59, 05 June 2024

Aussie man sues Thai ex-wife after Danish affair & money swindle

Published: 11:51, 05 June 2024

Thailand to tax residents’ foreign income irrespective of remittance

Published: 11:26, 05 June 2024

Heavy rain and flash floods expected in 37 Thai provinces

Published: 11:12, 05 June 2024
Check Also
Close