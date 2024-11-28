Thai Grab rider arrested for attempted rape of university student

Published: 10:36, 28 November 2024
Police arrested a Thai Grab rider yesterday for the attempted rape of a female passenger, a university student, at her destination near a university in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 20 year old student from Suranaree University of Technology filed a complaint at Pho Klang Police Station yesterday, November 27. She explained that she booked the ride from Gate 1 of the university to Gate 2 at nearly midnight.

Normally, riders would take passengers along the internal university road but the victim revealed that the rider chose a dark route outside the campus instead.

The rider suddenly stopped mid-journey, claiming he needed to urinate. Realising the potential danger, the victim got off the motorcycle, preparing to run away. Unfortunately, the rider grabbed her, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to rape her.

The victim fought back and managed to escape. She sought help from a resident nearby and immediately reported the incident to the police.

Channel 7 reported that the victim is now seeking psychological support due to the mental trauma caused by the incident. She is reportedly living in constant fear.

Officers identified the suspect as Pimonphat Ritthep, who provided services via the Grab application. He was arrested on the same day and confessed to his criminal actions.

Police charged Pimonphat under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for causing injury to another person’s body or mind, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

He was also charged under Section 278 of the Criminal Law for sexually assaulting a person aged over 15 through threats or violence. This offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Similar incidents involving app-based service providers made headlines in the past.

In August, a Bolt motorcycle rider in Pattaya was arrested for raping an 18 year old passenger while she was intoxicated. In the same month, a Grab rider was arrested for attempting to rape a German teacher in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani.

Additionally, another app-based driver sexually assaulted two female passengers, aged 15 and 18, during a ride in Pattaya in August.

