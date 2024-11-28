Father searches for daughter believed to be abducted in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A father is urgently seeking help to locate his daughter, believed to have been abducted due to personal family issues. Her last known location was in Lat Phrao district at 6.23pm yesterday, November 27.

The online community has been actively sharing a post by renowned journalist Kitti Singhapad, highlighting the disappearance and requesting public assistance in finding the missing girl.

Advertisements

Rose, whose full name is Chalisa Thongyai, was reportedly taken by a group of individuals. The family suspects the incident is related to personal matters at home, as they have previously received threats. Importantly, Rose is not involved in these issues. The last sighting of Rose was at the Lat Phrao District Office, dressed in her KIS International School uniform.

The family has filed a report with the Ladprao Police Station but has yet to re-establish contact with their daughter. Anyone with information on Rose’s whereabouts is urged to reach out to her father at 082-2659991, known as Doctor Thongtith.

The urgency of this situation is underscored by the widespread sharing of the Facebook post, which aims to gather as much public attention and assistance as possible. The details provided in the post include a description of Rose and her school uniform, hoping to trigger recognition from anyone who might have seen her during the time of her disappearance.

“The father urges good citizens to share and help find his daughter,” the post reads, reflecting the family’s desperation and call for public support.

The case has drawn significant attention, with many expressing concerns about Chalisa’s safety and well-being.

Advertisements

The police are actively investigating the situation, focusing on the family’s claims of previous threats and aiming to uncover any leads that might reveal the girl’s current location.

While the details of the personal conflicts leading to this incident remain undisclosed, the priority remains on Rose’s safe return.

As the search continues, the family and authorities remain hopeful that Rose will be located soon. The public is encouraged to stay alert and report any information that might assist in bringing Rose back home safely, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might social media be crucial in resolving abduction cases like this? Social media rapidly spreads awareness, mobilises community support, and potentially uncovers leads or sightings that could aid in locating missing individuals. How can previous threats impact the investigation into Rose’s disappearance? Prior threats may provide motives or suspects, guiding police efforts and informing their strategic approach to finding Rose. What if Rose’s case highlights broader issues in family dynamics? Her situation might underscore the complexities of domestic disputes, prompting discussions on prevention and intervention strategies. How does public involvement influence the outcome of missing person cases? Public vigilance increases surveillance and reporting, which can significantly enhance search efforts and the likelihood of a safe recovery. What role does community vigilance play in preventing future abductions? Awareness and proactive engagement in community safety measures help deter potential threats and protect vulnerable individuals.