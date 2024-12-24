Thai government to launch digital wallet phase three with 10000 baht aid

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 13:06, 24 December 2024| Updated: 13:06, 24 December 2024
Thai government to launch digital wallet phase three with 10000 baht aid
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai government has announced the next phase of its digital wallet initiative, providing 10,000 baht to eligible citizens. This initiative, aimed at bolstering the economy, will not be distributed in cash but through a digital wallet system.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Paophum Rojanasakul, recently stated that the proposal for this distribution would be presented to the Cabinet today, December 24, marking the final meeting of the year. The process involves gathering feedback from relevant agencies to ensure a smooth rollout.

In its third phase, the digital wallet distribution has already seen success in its earlier stages. The first phase was well-received, and the second phase showed promising economic impacts.

The execution of phase three depends on the prevailing economic conditions, following a timeline previously announced by the officials. To qualify for the 10,000 baht (US$292) digital wallet in phase three, applicants must meet specific criteria.

They must be Thai nationals who registered through the government’s app by September 15. Additionally, they need to be at least 16 years old at the time of registration and must not have an annual income exceeding 840,000 baht (US$24,600) for the tax year 2023, as processed by the Revenue Department.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has explained the rationale behind not issuing cash directly. The government aims to enhance economic participation and strengthen the connection between citizens and the state. For example, in cases of flood relief, a digital system allows for quicker government-to-citizen transactions.

Digital wallet

The third phase of this project is expected to launch in 2025. The Central Accounting Office will facilitate the distribution exclusively through digital wallets, utilising AI technology to improve government-citizen interactions.

To check eligibility for the 10,000 baht digital wallet, citizens can use the state application. The process involves opening the app, logging in, and selecting the status check option.

Users must grant permission for data access and confirm their mobile number for identity verification. After entering their phone number and receiving an OTP via SMS, users need to input this code to confirm their mobile number.

They must then allow the app to access personal data. The system will indicate the status of the user’s eligibility for the 10,000 baht digital wallet initiative.

If the status is at stage three, it means the system is still verifying eligibility. A status of stage four indicates that the user is not eligible, while stage five confirms eligibility for the digital wallet funds, reported KhaoSod.

The government app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play, providing easy access for citizens to engage with this initiative.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

