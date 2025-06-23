Bangkok cannabis shops raided for illegal gummy sales

Health Ministry intensifies cannabis shop inspections to curb illegal psychotropic sales

Ryan Turner
Bangkok cannabis shops raided for illegal gummy sales
Photo via KhaoSod

Thailand’s Health Minister initiated a crackdown operation on 20 cannabis shops across Bangkok, resulting in the closure of those selling cannabis-infused gummies without approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The minister emphasised the operation’s non-political nature.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, yesterday, June 22, led the operation in collaboration with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and other relevant agencies. This operation aimed to regulate cannabis shops and eliminate illegal psychotropic substances across 20 locations within Bangkok.

Somsak stated that the prime minister’s directive was to eradicate psychotropic substances like Rohypnol and Alprazolam, often used medically. Cannabis and kratom were also targeted, leading to inspections of 20 cannabis shops in Bangkok to ensure compliance with legal regulations.

He clarified that the operation was unrelated to the Bhumjaithai Party’s withdrawal from the coalition government, stressing it followed established policy. The focus was on organising and regulating substances to distinguish between narcotics and allowable products.

The crackdown was an effort to streamline legal frameworks and protect businesses, primarily overseen by the FDA and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

At 1.30pm, Lieutenant Colonel Dr Thanakrit Chitarirat, an advisor to the Ministry of Public Health, led teams to the 20 locations in Bangkok, including a significant site at a mall in Watthana district, where three cannabis shops were inspected.

The first two shops were found selling cannabis-infused gummies without FDA approval. The ministry issued a seven-day suspension of their licenses.

Bangkok cannabis shops raided for illegal gummy sales | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Dr Thanakrit noted that all three shops had legally obtained licenses but violated food and drug laws by selling unauthorised cannabis-infused gummies. This offence carried a 30,000 baht fine. Further analysis in a laboratory would check if the THC content exceeded 2.0%; if so, additional legal action would be taken.

Additionally, one shop failed to report customer details to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, breaching laws preventing minors from accessing intoxicants. KhaoSod reported that the shop was ordered to close temporarily for ten days until compliance was achieved.

Dr Thanakrit further mentioned that Somsak instructed weekly inspections of cannabis shops in Bangkok and other provinces. This measure aims to ensure shops adhere strictly to legal regulations. The outcomes of inspections at all 20 locations in Bangkok will be compiled and reported.

Ryan Turner
