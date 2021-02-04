Gambling advocate and net idol arrested for allegedly running online gambling operation | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Gambling advocate and net idol arrested for allegedly running online gambling operation
An internet idol once called the “Gambler King” by the Bangkok Post was arrested for allegedly running an online gambling operation. The 29 year old self-professed gambler, Apirak “Sia Po” Chat-anon, is known for advocating for the legalisation of gambling. The Thai government even asked him to be an advisor on a committee reviewing Thailand’s laws on gambling.
Police from the Crime Suppression Division also arrested Sia Po’s “follower” Pacharapol Chansawang and 25 Burmese workers early this morning. Officers raided Sia Po’s home in Bangkok’s Phasicharoen district as well as 6 other places allegedly related to the gambling network. A crowd of reporters followed armed officers in one of the raids. (See video below)
The bust comes during a nationwide crackdown on gambling, called for by both the national police chief and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha after a rise in Covid-19 infections linked to gambling dens.
Sia Po was also arrested in October after a shooting outside a massage shop allegedly involving 2 rival groups.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
52 people in Bangkok arrested for alleged involvement in illegal loan operation
Thai immigration police arrested 52 people who were allegedly involved in an illegal loan shark operation using a smartphone application called “Speedwallet” to provide loans with interest rates higher than the legal limit.
Police had received complaints from several of the application’s customers. Speedwallet provided loans of 5,000 baht to 20,000 baht and collected interest rates of 12% to 15% each week, police say. The legal limit is 15% each year.
“Further investigation also showed that they had previously allegedly run eight applications before Speedwallet and had more than 5,000 customers.”
One customer told police that anyone who failed to repay their debt would be harassed with several phone calls.
Police raided a home in Bangkok’s Wangthonglang district, arresting 5 Chinese nationals and a Singaporean national allegedly ran the operation. The other 46 people arrested allegedly worked as debt collectors.
“The company allegedly hired several Thai staff as debt collectors, with a salary of 12,000 baht per month.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 people on drug charges
Police broke up what the Nation Thailand calls a “drug fueled rave” at a home in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, arresting 10 people for allegedly possessing and consuming ketamine. The suspects, ages 21 to 51, also face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by holding a gathering that risks the spread of Covid-19.
Thong Lor Police raided the home around 1am this morning. Reports do not say how much ketamine was found at the scene, or if the suspects were drug tested.
Under Thailand’s Psychotropic Substances Act, possession and consumption of ketamine carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Court rejects police request to further detain 2 activists from Burmese embassy protest
A court has rejected a police request to further detain 2 of the 3 activists arrested following a protest at the Burmese embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai and Burmese activists had gathered to protest the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of several government figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police arrested 3 suspects in total, who have been named in a Bangkok Post report as 19 year old Pannaphat Chantharangkun, 20 year old Kiattisak Phanrenu, and 21 year old Witchapat Sikasiphan. Suspects can only be held for up to 48 hours without a court order, so police had submitted a request to detain Pannaphat and Kiattisak until February 13. They have been accused of throwing weapons, including smoke grenades, at officers attempting to disperse the protests. Both have also been charged with illegal assembly, provoking unrest, and violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act. The third suspect, Witchapat, was arrested for using loudspeakers without permission.
The court questioned Pannaphat and Kiattisak via video conference before rejecting the police request to detain them for further questioning. Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau says officers have evidence to prove Pannaphat and Kiattisak threw missiles at officers and are also compiling evidence against the leader of the We Volunteer group, Piyarat Chongthep, who it’s believed organised Monday’s protest.
The police say between 50 and 60 protesters gathered outside the Burmese embassy on Monday and when officers tried to disperse them, they were attacked with missiles that included smoke bombs, bricks, and rocks. 14 officers were injured, with bus stops, public parks and walls vandalised. Police say they are compiling further evidence to support the charges against those arrested and others.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
