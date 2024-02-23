Thai foundation advocates green switch for Makha Bucha day

The Tree Planting Foundation is advocating for Thais tomorrow to make a green switch from the traditional practice of burning candles and incense sticks during the imminent Makha Bucha day candle processions. The campaign is aimed at fostering environmentally friendly merit-making customs that contribute to the expansion of green spaces in Thailand.

Tawatchai Tositrakul, leading the Tree Planting Foundation, voiced his concern about the pollution and waste resulting from burnt offerings and flowers.

“Cutting the use of incense sticks and candles would benefit the health of everyone in the society. The incense sticks and candles, as well as flowers from the procession, also become waste the following day.”

Tawatchai went on to propose a compelling alternative.

“If we change to seedlings, which we can give to the temple or take home to plant, it will create more green space and help filter the PM2.5.”

In support of this initiative, the foundation plans to distribute seedlings at 51 temples across 15 provinces, including Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. Some of the participating temples in Bangkok include Wat Phra Chetuphon, Wat Arun, and Wat Mahathat, reported Bangkok Post.

The campaign, which was initiated in 2020 in the countryside, has since expanded to encompass Bangkok. The foundation has supplied numerous temples with seedlings for the procession. Depending on the size of the temple, the foundation will provide between 100 and 1,000 seedlings. To date, over 100,000 seedlings have been distributed.

The Tree Planting Foundation has also collaborated with various farmers’ organisations, such as the Thai Organic Agriculture Foundation, to ensure a steady supply of seedlings.

Tositrakul also encouraged public participation, those interested in backing the campaign can contribute funds to buy seedlings from farmers’ organisations.

“If 10% of the worshippers plant the seedlings after the procession, there will be thousands more trees each year.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is also participating in the campaign by offering seedlings at Wachirabenchathat, Chatuchak, Nawaminpirom, Benjakitti, and Thonburirom, until Saturday.

In related news, Phuket observed a moment of stillness for Makha Bucha, a national Buddhist holiday, with government offices and alcohol sales halted. Sacred rituals and observances unfolded across the island.

