Thai FDA warns against illegal beauty products

Published: 16:21, 22 March 2024
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned against six illegal beauty and dental care products, including popular toothpaste and facial masks, urging the public not to purchase or use these items.

This alert comes after a raid conducted in partnership with the Consumer Protection Board and the Royal Thai Police on a company in the Bang Na district. The operation uncovered that the company was using Chinese influencers to livestream and sell unregistered and unlabeled products in Thailand. The FDA is currently taking legal action against the offenders.

The products in question were being marketed with various claims, such as whitening facial masks, skin-cleansing mud masks, toothpaste that prevents tooth decay, moisturising facial masks, and toothpaste that removes stains from coffee and tea. Upon investigation, it was discovered that these products lacked the necessary FDA approval, registration, and legally required Thai-language labelling.

Consumers are advised to be vigilant and avoid purchasing these products, as they have not undergone the rigorous checks required for legal sale and may pose health risks. The FDA’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to protecting consumer health and upholding regulations within the beauty and personal care industry. The enforcement of these regulations is crucial to ensuring that only safe and approved products are available on the market.

Related news

The public’s cooperation is essential in combating the sale and distribution of illegal and potentially harmful products, reported KhaoSod.

By refraining from purchasing unregistered items, consumers not only protect themselves but also support the authorities in their efforts to maintain product safety standards.

In related news, the FDA made a startling revelation about unsafe cosmetic products sold online. After collecting samples on January 26, the regulatory body found banned substances, including hydroquinone, retinoic acid, and steroids, in five cosmetic items from an online store.

These findings have triggered an urgent public announcement to warn consumers about the potential dangers of these products.

