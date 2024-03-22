Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link faces major maintenance

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok’s bustling Airport Rail Link, a lifeline for commuters to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport, is gearing up for a major overhaul after 14 years in operation.

After a recent inspection flagged critical issues, the Department of Rail Transport issued a stark warning: Neglecting maintenance could spell disaster for passengers, Director-General Pichet Kunadhamraks revealed yesterday.

“Skipping this important step could jeopardise the safety of commuters.”

To avert potential crises, Asia Era One, the current operator, has roped in seasoned players like Siemens Mobility to keep a close eye on the rail’s electrical and signalling systems.

Following a meticulous review, Asia Era One, a subsidiary of Thailand’s CP Group, has ramped up efforts to ensure the rail’s safety, hiring reputable firms to conduct daily, weekly, and monthly checks on vital systems, Kunadhamraks explained.

“This is a crucial step to maintain the integrity of the system and ensure passenger safety.”

With the Airport Rail Link’s extensive reach, stretching further since its last overhaul in 2018, the stakes are higher than ever. Without timely intervention, Kunadhamraks warned of potential breakdowns and delays plaguing commuters.

Moreover, as passenger numbers soar, the system could buckle under pressure, leaving travellers stranded. To address this, CP Group has pledged hefty investments to enhance services and expand capacity, promising a smoother ride for all, reported The Nation.

However, amidst assurances of progress, questions linger about the system’s readiness for the future.

