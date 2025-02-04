Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 32 year old man was arrested after crashing his car into an electricity pole during a police chase in Mukdahan province. Officers discovered 3.2 million methamphetamine (meth) pills in the vehicle, with an accomplice escaping in another car.

Police from Region 4, in collaboration with various drug suppression units and the Mukdahan police, apprehended Setthachoke near Modcharoensap Garage in Mueang district yesterday, February 3.

The operation followed a tip-off received on February 2 about a drug transport operation using a black Toyota Wish and a green Ford pick-up truck to move drugs into the inner regions.

At around 9pm, police spotted the two suspicious vehicles and attempted to intercept them. While the pickup truck managed to flee, the Toyota attempted to reverse away but collided with an electricity pole.

This allowed the police to capture Setthachoke, who was driving the car. Upon searching the vehicle, police found 3,220,000 meth pills.

Setthachoke confessed that he had planned to hide the drugs in a forest in Phonsai subdistrict, Mueang district, awaiting further instructions from a Laotian woman known as Pok.

The plan was to receive 60,000 baht for successful delivery but the arrest occurred before completion. He was handed over to Mueang Mukdahan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 16 year old was caught smuggling over two million meth pills across the Mekong River in Nong Khai province, while three accomplices managed to escape. The arrest took place yesterday, February 3 in Chumphon subdistrict, Phon Phisai district, as police intercepted the drug trafficking operation.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, head of the Second Army Area and the Border Drug Suppression and Interdiction Command, led the operation, which was part of the government’s Seal Stop Safe initiative aimed at cracking down on drug smuggling along the northeastern border.

The Second Army Area, responsible for securing Thailand’s border regions, has intensified patrols and set up additional checkpoints in cooperation with police, local officials, and residents.