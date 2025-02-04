Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
130 1 minute read
Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 32 year old man was arrested after crashing his car into an electricity pole during a police chase in Mukdahan province. Officers discovered 3.2 million methamphetamine (meth) pills in the vehicle, with an accomplice escaping in another car.

Police from Region 4, in collaboration with various drug suppression units and the Mukdahan police, apprehended Setthachoke near Modcharoensap Garage in Mueang district yesterday, February 3.

Advertisements

The operation followed a tip-off received on February 2 about a drug transport operation using a black Toyota Wish and a green Ford pick-up truck to move drugs into the inner regions.

At around 9pm, police spotted the two suspicious vehicles and attempted to intercept them. While the pickup truck managed to flee, the Toyota attempted to reverse away but collided with an electricity pole.

Related Articles

This allowed the police to capture Setthachoke, who was driving the car. Upon searching the vehicle, police found 3,220,000 meth pills.

Setthachoke confessed that he had planned to hide the drugs in a forest in Phonsai subdistrict, Mueang district, awaiting further instructions from a Laotian woman known as Pok.

The plan was to receive 60,000 baht for successful delivery but the arrest occurred before completion. He was handed over to Mueang Mukdahan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

In similar news, a 16 year old was caught smuggling over two million meth pills across the Mekong River in Nong Khai province, while three accomplices managed to escape. The arrest took place yesterday, February 3 in Chumphon subdistrict, Phon Phisai district, as police intercepted the drug trafficking operation.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, head of the Second Army Area and the Border Drug Suppression and Interdiction Command, led the operation, which was part of the government’s Seal Stop Safe initiative aimed at cracking down on drug smuggling along the northeastern border.

The Second Army Area, responsible for securing Thailand’s border regions, has intensified patrols and set up additional checkpoints in cooperation with police, local officials, and residents.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid Bangkok News

Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid

9 hours ago
Toxic smog disrupts Bangkok flights as PM2.5 levels soar Aviation News

Toxic smog disrupts Bangkok flights as PM2.5 levels soar

9 hours ago
Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree Crime News

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

9 hours ago
Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears Bangkok News

Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

9 hours ago
Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks Crime News

Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

9 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

10 hours ago
Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya Crime News

Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya

10 hours ago
6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok Bangkok Travel

6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter Crime News

Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter

10 hours ago
Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash Crime News

Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash

10 hours ago
Pharmacist in Buriram narrowly escapes attack by six American Bullies Thailand News

Pharmacist in Buriram narrowly escapes attack by six American Bullies

10 hours ago
Fire in Trang car paint shop causes millions in damage Crime News

Fire in Trang car paint shop causes millions in damage

10 hours ago
Thai woman files theft report but police mistakenly list her as thief Crime News

Thai woman files theft report but police mistakenly list her as thief

10 hours ago
Thai teen saved from drowning in Chao Phraya River Bangkok News

Thai teen saved from drowning in Chao Phraya River

11 hours ago
Wildfires in Tak worsen air quality, efforts to contain blaze continue Thailand News

Wildfires in Tak worsen air quality, efforts to contain blaze continue

11 hours ago
Five Myanmar nationals caught crossing into Thailand illegally Crime News

Five Myanmar nationals caught crossing into Thailand illegally

11 hours ago
Drunk French tourist crashes into Patong cop, arrested on the spot Crime News

Drunk French tourist crashes into Patong cop, arrested on the spot

11 hours ago
4 from over 100 Thai women rescued from illegal surrogacy in Georgia Crime News

4 from over 100 Thai women rescued from illegal surrogacy in Georgia

11 hours ago
British tourist&#8217;s bribery tale jailed as ‘untrue’ by Pattaya police chief Crime News

British tourist’s bribery tale jailed as ‘untrue’ by Pattaya police chief

11 hours ago
Thailand’s 34 billion baht railway plan to boost trade and tourism South Thailand News

Thailand’s 34 billion baht railway plan to boost trade and tourism

12 hours ago
Blaze at Trang car repair shop causes 10 million baht damage Thailand News

Blaze at Trang car repair shop causes 10 million baht damage

12 hours ago
Drunken tourist passes out in front of Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Drunken tourist passes out in front of Pattaya Police Station

12 hours ago
Thailand caps airfares to curb Songkran holiday price hikes Thailand News

Thailand caps airfares to curb Songkran holiday price hikes

12 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s most polluted areas revealed in air quality report Environment News

Thailand’s most polluted areas revealed in air quality report

12 hours ago
Thai couple seeks answers after unborn baby vanishes from womb and hospital records Central Thailand News

Thai couple seeks answers after unborn baby vanishes from womb and hospital records

12 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
130 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

9 hours ago
Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

9 hours ago
Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

9 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative&#8217;s pickup

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

10 hours ago