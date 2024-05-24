Thai father abuses 8 year old son over religion choice (video)

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:41, 24 May 2024| Updated: 16:41, 24 May 2024
234 2 minutes read
Photo via Channel 7

Non-profit organisation Saimai Survive rescued an eight year old boy from his father, who allegedly physically abused him to force him to convert from Buddhism to Islam. The boy was reportedly punished with beatings when he would not worship Allah.

The boy’s mother and grandmother sought help from Saimai Survive, sharing videos of the boy being abused. The videos show him standing and carrying a basket and roll of metal wire over his head. In one video, he is seen repeatedly sitting and standing while carrying these objects, which are considered too heavy for his age.

The grandmother told Saimai Survive and Channel 7 that the boy’s father divorced his mother and started a new relationship with a Muslim woman. He then converted to Islam to follow his girlfriend’s faith.

The father reportedly wanted his son to convert to Islam as well, but instead of encouraging him, he allegedly forced the boy to adhere to Islamic practices. The boy was transferred from his previous school to an Islamic religious centre and forced to participate in religious ceremonies.

Related news

According to the grandmother, the boy was punished, as seen in the videos, if he could not properly worship Allah or perform other religious activities as his father expected.

The grandmother wanted her grandson to return to the regular school system and have the right to choose his own religion.

Saimai Survive, along with authorities from the Nong Chok Police Station and the Bangkok Shelter for Children and Family, raided the father’s home today, May 24.

During police questioning, the father denied all allegations made by his ex-wife’s family. He admitted to punishing the boy with beatings but claimed it happened a long time ago and was unrelated to religion.

He denied forcing his son to convert to Islam and accused the boy’s grandmother of fabricating the story out of anger because he had moved out of her house and stopped paying the house installment.

The Thai authorities found traces of punishment on the boy’s body, confirming that it was old but still a violation of his rights and the law.

A final decision has not yet been made. The boy is currently under the care of the Bangkok Shelter for Children and Family, and authorities will assess whether his mother is fit to take custody of him.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Chiang Rai: Fire devastates central Mae Chan market

Published: 16:27, 24 May 2024

Pervert caught having sex with pink Tesla for 3 hours

Published: 16:22, 24 May 2024

Muay Thai madness: Paris 2024 to host epic martial arts showcase

Published: 16:12, 24 May 2024

Ministry tightens billboard inspections for public safety

Published: 16:05, 24 May 2024