Thai cyanide serial killer loses baby in prison, lawyer plans legal action

Photo via ThaiRath

The Thai cyanide serial killer lost her baby last week during imprisonment in the Central Women’s Correction Institution. The killer, Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, reportedly displayed no signs of emotion or disappointment. Sararat’s lawyer is preparing to take legal action against the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, and his team for putting too much pressure on her, which they believe resulted in the miscarriage.

The Director of the Central Women Correction Institution, Soraya Ritthiaram, revealed on June 23 that Sararat’s miscarriage occurred a few days ago due to toxaemia of pregnancy – a complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organ systems, such as the liver or kidneys. At the time of the miscarriage, she was six months pregnant.

According to Soraya, Sararat sensed that her unborn child’s pulse had ceased and reported it to the prison guard. She was taken to the Police General Hospital immediately. A doctor diagnosed her with toxaemia resulting from hypertension, ultimately leading to the loss of her baby.

Following medical treatment, Sararat was transferred back to prison and was placed in the nursing room for two days until her condition improved.

Soraya emphasised that the prison frequently conducts health checks for pregnant inmates, and Sararat had displayed no signs of an impending miscarriage. Soraya also insisted that walking too much or eating the wrong food were not the causes of Sararat’s miscarriage.

Soraya also revealed that Sararat had experienced multiple miscarriages in the past and did not see her cry or display any signs of emotion from the loss.

Sararat’s lawyer, Thannicha Ek-suwannawat, spoke to the media about the miscarriage. During her interview, she claimed to have visited Sararat in prison in early June and was informed that the police had subjected her to intense pressure during the interrogation, causing both her and her unborn baby great distress.

Follow us on :













Thannicha raised a question about the prison’s delayed notification to Sararat’s family and the public regarding the miscarriage. The lawyer stated that it was big news for the family but questioned why the police delayed delivering the information by a few days.

Thannicha added that she submitted an autopsy request to relevant departments to identify the cause of the baby’s death. She would gather evidence to pursue legal action against Big Joke and his team, holding them responsible for pressuring the suspect and leading to the tragic loss of the baby.