Thai Cabinet Concerned Over Ukraine Fallout I GMT

The Thai government is expected to introduce economic measures to deal with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Over 80 Ukrainian and Russian tourists and expats were on the roadside by the Royal Phuket Marina with signs and national flags. A suspect in the Jimi Sandu murder case was arrested in Canada and a request for his return to Thailand has been submitted. THAI registers an operating loss of B19.7bn for last year. The popular “claw” machines at arcades and malls, some filled with stuffed animals or toys, are actually banned in Thailand. All these stories coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.

