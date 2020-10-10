Thai berry-pickers from Sweden and Finland return home after salary windfall | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai berry-pickers from Sweden and Finland return home after salary windfall
Thai berry-pickers from Sweden and Finland have returned home after striking the jackpot during the prime picking season. The Thai labourers have reportedly earned almost 800 million baht in the last 3 months. Thailand’s Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the workers arrived back today and were happily not empty-handed.
“Today, 895 Thai labourers returned home via Suvarnabhumi Airport, 365 of them from Finland and 530 from Sweden. They had been working there since July during the berry-picking season. Since October 1, 3,270 Thai labourers have returned from these countries (689 from Finland and 2,581 from Sweden) where they got paid around 80,000 baht per month, or total earnings of almost 800 million baht.”
Suchart says sending such labourers overseas is one of the ministry’s missions after PM Prayut set out to promote the skills of Thais in international markets to assure the world of Thailand’s Covid-19 prevention efficiency. That mission saw almost 5,300 Thais landing in Sweden and Finland for work. After the berry-picking season ended, Thai labourers are trickling back into the country until October 23.
He says that those Thais returning home are being screened and transported to alternative state quarantine or organisation quarantine facilities for a mandatory 14 day stay.
Politics
Progressive Movement to recruit 32 local candidates for December elections
The Progressive Movement says it will recruit 32 local candidates for the upcoming December elections. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the movement’s leader, and former Future Forward Party MP, says more provinces could be added later to the Provincial Administrative Organisation election. The movement will use the slogan “Changing Thailand starts at home” for its campaign. The Move Forward Party is the new name of the Future Forward Party after it was disbanded by the Constitutional Court on February 21 for accepting a 191 million baht loan from its leader.
This time, however, Thanathorn says there will be no vote-buying, with candidates campaigning for support on a platform that includes mass transit projects and tourism solutions to education issues and the environment. Thanathorn is currently banned from holding any political office positions, but the Progressive Movement is the first political entity to target the local polls after the cabinet approved the PAO elections for December. On Monday, the committee will meet to set the date, which is rumoured to be Sunday, December 20, due to other days featuring holidays.
Meanwhile, the Democrat Party says they will meet on October 18 to choose candidates for the elections and a political group called Samut Prakan Progressive has reportedly chosen well-known singer Nantida Kaewbuasai as a PAO chief candidate in the province.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
It’s been 10 months since the first murmurings of a novel coronavirus emerged in China. Since then there’s been an unprecedented effort to control or contain the disease by governments around the world – some more successful in their efforts than others.
Covid-19 has also had more words written about it, more conspiracy theories and more debate than any other disease in human history. 2020 will go down in history as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic. (What will it end up being called? The Great Pandemic? The 2020 Pandemic? The China Flu?… tell us your ideas in the ‘comments’ below)
The re-opening of Thailand’s borders began back in July after a 3 month ban on international travel. But it’s still a difficult process and remains impossible for many. Tim Newton shared an opinion, what’s yours? Please complete the survey below too so we can share your views.
OPINION
“Just a year ago, you’d book a flight, book a hotel, and probably arrive at a Thai airport and get a visa-on-arrival stamp in your passport. A few hours later you were sitting on a beach sipping colourful drinks out of tall glasses.
The easy to organise and relatively simple trip to Thailand is now an impossibility for most people who still have the time or chance to travel. Covid-19 has changed everything and, with such an economic reliance on tourism, poses a critical threat to Thailand’s chances of short to mid-term recovery.
At this stage it is a mind-numbing challenge to come to Thailand, unless you have very deep pockets, an urgent need, or fall into a smattering of categories currently allowed by the Thai government.
Even if all that applies to you, there is an almost endless number of hoops you will have to jump through to be approved for travel to Thailand right now.
At the moment the Thai government only recognises certain visa types to re-enter the country. But even if you are eligible in theory, there are limited entries of people allowed back into the country.
For example, the holders of Thailand Elite visas have been ‘officially’ able to re-enter the country since the start of August. But in practice, according to a source at Thailand Elite, not more than 50 people have actually successfully returned up to date.
Around the world, the information from Thai embassies is also difficult to pin down. Different officials, in different countries, provide conflicting information about the same visa products.
But the sticking point still seems to be the mandatory 14 day quarantine period at a state approved facility. This includes government approved hotels as well, but these hotel quarantines aren’t cheap. And of course, you’re cooped up in a room with little access to outside activities during that time.
Even the newly launched Special Tourist Visa is very special indeed. Applicants require plenty of cash and have to have the intention coming for at least 90 days.
But when you add the compulsory health insurance, only provided by Thai companies, doing all your bookings through the government’s private travel company Thailand Long Stay, flying on specially chartered flights, etc etc, the costs start to stack up. And you haven’t even bought a beer or had a massage at this stage!
The first attempts to bring in a batch of special tourism visa applicants, reportedly a plane load from Guangzhou, in southern China, has been a complete botch job and clearly will need a lot of refinement before it is taken up by a broader traveller base.
To call this ‘tourism’ is a misnomer. The dribble of high spenders, people prepared to fill out all the paperwork, and pay for the pleasure of coming to Thailand, will do nothing for Thailand’s broader tourism industry. It certainly won’t do much to re-open the 1000s of shuttered hotels. Tens of 1000s of other businesses, connected to the Thai tourism juggernaut, remain in tatters.
Even if you’re a tourist, with the best intentions to visit ‘safe’ Thailand’, officially free of Covid-19, what precisely are you going to do when you get here? If your intention is to head out on an island tour or hit the red light districts, you’re probably going to be disappointed.
There are few tours running right now, the red light districts – at least in Phuket, Samui and Pattaya – are not very ‘red’, and many hotels, again in the popular tourist zones, remain shut. Ok there’s still plenty to do and you’ll probably be able to get some great bargains with eager hotels and taxi drivers. But the ‘Thailand’ you were probably expecting is not currently operating.
Some of the places you’d really like to visit may be inaccessible for now, or not even open.
At some stage, hopefully sooner rather than later, the Thai government will have to re-open its borders and find a way to ‘manage’ the Covid-19 situation rather than remain in a travel bubble of its own making. The longer the government doesn’t re-open to something akin to general tourism, the harder it will be to re-boot the former Thai tourism powerhouse.
You would think with a compulsory wearing of face masks, some diligent respect for social distancing and constant reminders of good hygiene and hand washing, most of the risk factors for Covid-19, can be mitigated. Testing before travel and upon arrival also provides an extra level of defence. There are well established ways to avoid a virus beyond the blunt tool of simply closing borders.”
(The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Thaiger Pte Ltd or DBVentures)
Tourism
“Low-risk” tourists could see quarantine period cut in half upon arrival
Low-risk tourists entering Thailand under the Special Tourist Visa could see mandatory quarantine period cut in half down to 7 days, according to the Public Health Ministry. Tanarak Plipat, the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control under the ministry says the current quarantine system, however, must be “redesigned” if such measures are in place.
“Seven-day quarantine is possible in the case of areas with very low infections. But it doesn’t mean that we will no longer have additional controls. If we do it, we have must redesign the quarantine system, together with measures to monitor those people to make sure the country is safe from the outbreak.”
Those travellers whose home countries are considered to have low infection rates are those with 0.2 positive infections per 100,000 visitors.
But each country varies in their infection rates from 5 per 10,000 visitors from China and 8 per 100 visitors from Saudi Arabia. The department also found that 99% of infectious patients would show symptoms within 12 days, going down to 50% within 6 days.
Such normally tourism-heavy provinces as Phuket are ready to welcome tourists under the new visa, but have since been marred with complications due to various reasons. The first batch of tourists under the visa was postponed due to administrative and procedural issues, but the ministry has since promised the arrival of 1,200 tourists each month. Phuket governor Narong Wunsiew says some locals fear that if foreigners are allowed into the province, before this month’s annual vegetarian festival, domestic tourists may not come.
"At this stage there are no foreign tourists in the province because Thailand has yet to reopen. As for visitors under the Special Tourist Visa scheme, provincial authorities have not been informed of any arrivals by the Interior Ministry."
