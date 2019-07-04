Thai attempted suicide rates are on the increase | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai attempted suicide rates are on the increase
The Thai Department of Mental Health has released disturbing research showing the shockingly high rate of attempted suicides and pointing out the need for better education about depression and coping with stress.
The research indicates that about 53,000 Thais attempt suicide each year. That’s an average of more than six attempts per hour. Sadly, 4,000 will succeed in taking their own lives each year. The rate in 2018 was up to 6.11 attempts per hour, up from just 6.03 the year before.
The figures also indicate that the suicide rate in men is four times higher than women in Thailand and that the most vulnerable age is 35 for men and between 50-54 for women.
The report shows that depression, failed relationships, family issues and substance abuse are high on the list as causes for many of the attempted suicides.
Other high risk issues include serious financial problems, sudden loss and grief over loved ones, chronic medical conditions, elderly people worried about becoming a burden, chronic insomnia and people who have previously attempted suicide.
In the home, domestic violence, loss of self-control (loss of face) and bouts of alcohol abuse were also contributing factors that may lead to a suicide attempt.
The World Health Organisation reports that close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.
“Suicide is a global phenomenon and occurs throughout the lifespan. There are indications that for each adult who died by suicide there may have been more than 20 others attempting suicide.”
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Insurgency
2 killed, 4 others injured in south Thailand bombings and shootings
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Thai para-military ranger and a local villager were killed, along with three other rangers and another villager who were wounded in two related incidents in the forests of Yala, southern Thailand, this morning.
A team of para-military rangers was dispatched to the forest in Ban Kuwing, Village 6 of Tambon Baroh after they received a report that two men, who entered the forest, were shot by suspected insurgents.
As the rangers arrived at the scene of the shooting, a bomb planted nearby exploded, killing one ranger and wounding three others. All the dead and injured victims were taken to Kabang district hospital.
Police say that one of those who entered the forest, identified as Phisit Chaisith, died from gunshot wounds while the other, Thanavuth Khemkratoke, was injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Business
Bank of Thailand tackles surging Thai Baht
In attempts to exert some pressure on the Thai Baht control levers, the Bank of Thailand says it’s scaling back the auction size of short-term bonds. The actions are an attempt to curb the rapid surge of the Thai Baht which hit a six-year high last Monday.
The central bank has announced that the reduction of short-term bond supply is aimed specifically at overseeing the movement of the Thai Baht. However, the market has interpreted the move as the attempt to slow the capital inflow.
Thitima Chucherd, an economist of the BOT, attributes the rise of Thai Baht to the capital inflow that has moved to safe haven assets in Thailand.
She says, “…during the financial turbulence on the market, international investors tend to apply risk-off approach by selling their assets to avoid risks in one market and holding assets such as bonds denominated in safe haven currency.”
The Kasikorn Research Centre says…“The Bank of Thailand’s short-term bond supply reduction may be one of the initials steps to curb the movement of the Thai Baht.”
The Baht rose to hit a six year high of 30.52 to the USD on July 1, before settling slightly weaker to around 30.8 per dollar yesterday in response to the news about the central bank’s decision to reduce the short-dated note supply next month.
The central bank reduces the supply of short-term bonds, including three month, six month and one year bonds. The size of three-month and six month bonds will be cut by 5 billion baht per week in July. The supply of one-year note issuance will be cut by 10 billion baht.
International investors are viewed Thailand as safe haven because of the country’s strong economic fundamentals, backed by current account surplus and prospects in attracting foreign direct investment thanks to the government’s mega projects including the Eastern Economic Corridor and high-speed railway projects.
These factors pushed up the value of Thai Baht in spite of a series of turbulences in financial markets which prompted central banks in some countries with current account deficit such as Turkey, Argentina and Brazil, to tighten their monetary policies. Indonesia raised interest rates six times by 175 basis points last year to defend the rupiah currency.
Thailand has become one of the best performers even though Thailand has been slow in raising the policy rate. The central bank increased the interest rate to 1.75 percent in December last year, the first increase since 2011.
Already, the strong Baht has taken a toll on Thai exports which are expected to record a zero or even negative growth this year. The Sports and Tourism Ministry has also blamed the strength of the baht, in part, for a drop in some tourist demographics travelling to Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
‘No problems’ in the Palang Pracharat Party – Thai PM
Move on, nothing to see here…
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there is no problem in the Palang Pracharat party which would warrant his intervention.
Asked yesterday by waiting reporters whether he will step in to address conflicts in the coalition alliance, caused by the Palang Pracharat’s ‘Sam Mitr’ faction’, the PM snapped back “What problem? No problem.”
Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda claims he is confident that the PM will be able to solve issues in the party adding that, when the cabinet lineup issue is settled, everyone will start “working for the country and for national interests”.
The Sam Mitr faction has again threatened to take their MPs out of the Palang Pracharat party and are demanding that the party sack party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, accusing him of being responsible for switching cabinet posts. Sam Mitr had laid claim to cabinet posts but later found that the same Cabinet portfolios had been offered to outside parties whose votes were essential to secure votes for the PM when Parliament sat at the start of June.
Meanwhile, later yesterday, Palang Pracharat party leader Uttama Savanayana and two co-leaders of the Sam Mitr faction, Suriya and Somsak Thepsuthin, appeared at a news conference at the party’s head office today to confirm that the conflict was over and that they agree to give PM Prayut Chan-o-cha full authority to decide on the cabinet lineup.
Mr. Uttama said that conflict had been just a difference of opinions in the party, which is part of the democratic process, adding that the Sam Mitr group just reflected the opinions of its members, and the matter had already been resolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
