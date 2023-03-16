Thai AirAsia boosts flights from Chiang Mai to 6 international destinations

Low-cost carrier Thai AirAsia will soon boost flights daily from Chiang Mai Airport in northern Thailand to six international destinations including Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Flights will run to these Asian tourist hotspots every day starting Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The budget airline is celebrating the boost in flights with a Songkran (Thai New Year) promotion for tickets bought via the AirAsia Super App.

If tickets are booked before March 19, budding travellers can bag a flight to Hanoi, Da Nang, Hong Kong, Taipei or Kuala Lumpur for as little as 1800 baht (US$52) during the Songkran holidays next month.

AirAsia Station Manager for Chiang Mai Surapun Homkajorn said…

“AirAsia’s Chiang Mai hub began resuming international routes late last year and since then we have seen considerable interest from international travellers, making the northern city a top destination.

“The popularity of Chiang Mai has prompted AirAsia to increase flight frequencies for all of its routes to better accommodate its guests.

“AirAsia’s Chiang Mai hub currently has four aircraft in operation, serving both domestic and international routes. By the end of March, Thai AirAsia will be flying direct from Chiang Mai to Hong Kong in preparation for Songkran.”

On February 16, Thai VietJet Air launched direct flights between Chiang Mai and Osaka in Japan, the route running thrice per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Aside from the Chiang Mai – Osaka route, Thai VietJet operates a daily direct flight between Bangkok and Fukuoka.

In January, China Airlines inaugurated direct flights from Chiang Mai to Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, four times per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Follow us on :













On Sunday, a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Nan in northern Thailand diverted to Chiang Mai Airport after getting caught in a hailstorm.