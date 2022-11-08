Thailand
Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
Locals in Koh Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani filed a complaint with authorities after a luxury house belonging to a Thai actress was built on a mountain area that belongs to the government.
Officers from the Department of Land and Royal Forest Department yesterday investigated the house, and land around where the building is under construction, in the Bor Phut sub-district, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, but they could not gain access.
The unnamed actress was home but she wouldn’t allow the inspectors in because they did not have the right documentation to search the premises.
The three-storey luxury house, which is under construction, is located on the slope of the mountain, on land which is about 2,400 square metres. From the picture, it looks as if the house will be finished very soon. Nearby, there is another three-storey house under construction but this one is much smaller.
According to a report by the Public Relations Department of Koh Samui, the land documents and deeds of the area are still going through the building process, and the house construction has not been approved by authorities.
The house is also on public or government land and the construction is much taller than the laws suggest.
The acting director of the Building Control and Town Planning Office, Siraphop Nareelak, revealed that the actress tried to get the land documents and deeds on November 31, 2008. However, there was a problem with the aerial survey and the border survey.
The actress issued the deeds again in February 2018, and her request is still under process. This means she needs to wait for an official document to arrive before she can submit a construction plan before starting work.
The identity of the actress had not yet been reported and the investigation into the possession of the land continues.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Over 3 million people in Thailand living below poverty line, census shows
Suvarnabhumi Airport offers 7 days free parking for APEC Summit
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
VIDEO: Bat-eating YouTuber sparks outrage in Thailand
Pubs, gas stations, 24-hour stores to close early to save energy
British man sentenced for rape in UK flees to Thailand
What are US midterm elections?
Thailand pulls the plug on foreign land ownership regulation
Thai police accused of using power to get free food & drinks
The ancient story behind Thai film coming in December
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Forex lingo you need to know to impress your date – and everybody else
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Phuket murder suspect arrested in Athens
10 must visit destinations in Thailand before you die
Naked Brit in Koh Samui wants everyone to “meet with God”
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Thailand: The Land of Smiles decoded
All you need to know about Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa
Foreign students accuse Canadian government of exploiting them for cheap labour
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
Coming soon – giant asteroid ‘hiding in the sun’ dazzles astronomers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of5 hours ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Education9 hours ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business1 day ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Bangkok6 hours ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians