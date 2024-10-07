Thai abbot removed amid allegations of rape, sexual assault

Photo via Bright TV

An acting abbot and future district chief monk from a temple in the Isaan province of Roi Et has been accused of sexually assaulting attractive monks and young novices.

Facebook news page Khun Tao Si Suwan Phirom Phakdee shared pictures of the acting abbot along with the sexual misconduct allegations on October 6. The page stated in its caption:

“Where is the National Office of Buddhism? An acting abbot, who is also the upcoming district chief monk, well-known in Roi Et and currently studying for a doctorate, exhibited inappropriate behaviour. He orders handsome monks and novices to meet him for sex. Some of the victims were traumatised and eventually had to leave the temple.

“People in the area are aware of this. Some can tolerate it, while others cannot. All of the monks and novices must endure this because they wish to continue their studies, as this temple is the district’s largest and main learning centre.”

The page revealed that one of the monks reported the story to the page and urged it to be shared publicly to seek justice for the victims.

One of the victims shared that he was aware, even before beginning his monkhood, that the acting abbot had an attraction to him. The abbot asked for his contact details and spoke to him frequently, though he did not respond much.

However, due to his studies with the acting abbot, he was eventually approached more closely. He agreed to meet the acting abbot at his accommodation, where he was raped. The abbot then requested that he visit more often and even recorded videos of the sexual assaults.

The monk recently visited the abbot again and endured another sexual assault to gather evidence to bring him to justice.

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the National Office of Buddhism issued an official statement, announcing an investigation into the case. Consequently, the acting abbot will be removed from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is not the first report of sexual assault among Buddhist monks in Thailand. Two weeks ago, a 79 year old abbot of a temple in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.