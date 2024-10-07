Thai abbot removed amid allegations of rape, sexual assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:09, 07 October 2024| Updated: 17:09, 07 October 2024
251 1 minute read
Thai abbot removed amid allegations of rape, sexual assault
Photo via Bright TV

An acting abbot and future district chief monk from a temple in the Isaan province of Roi Et has been accused of sexually assaulting attractive monks and young novices.

Facebook news page Khun Tao Si Suwan Phirom Phakdee shared pictures of the acting abbot along with the sexual misconduct allegations on October 6. The page stated in its caption:

Advertisements

“Where is the National Office of Buddhism? An acting abbot, who is also the upcoming district chief monk, well-known in Roi Et and currently studying for a doctorate, exhibited inappropriate behaviour. He orders handsome monks and novices to meet him for sex. Some of the victims were traumatised and eventually had to leave the temple.

“People in the area are aware of this. Some can tolerate it, while others cannot. All of the monks and novices must endure this because they wish to continue their studies, as this temple is the district’s largest and main learning centre.”

Related news

The page revealed that one of the monks reported the story to the page and urged it to be shared publicly to seek justice for the victims.

One of the victims shared that he was aware, even before beginning his monkhood, that the acting abbot had an attraction to him. The abbot asked for his contact details and spoke to him frequently, though he did not respond much.

However, due to his studies with the acting abbot, he was eventually approached more closely. He agreed to meet the acting abbot at his accommodation, where he was raped. The abbot then requested that he visit more often and even recorded videos of the sexual assaults.

Advertisements

The monk recently visited the abbot again and endured another sexual assault to gather evidence to bring him to justice.

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the National Office of Buddhism issued an official statement, announcing an investigation into the case. Consequently, the acting abbot will be removed from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is not the first report of sexual assault among Buddhist monks in Thailand. Two weeks ago, a 79 year old abbot of a temple in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Crypto mania: Bitcoin set to skyrocket as interest rates plummet

Crypto mania: Bitcoin set to skyrocket as interest rates plummet

Published: 17:25, 07 October 2024
Middle East tensions may impact OFFO&#8217;s debt repayment strategy

Middle East tensions may impact OFFO’s debt repayment strategy

Published: 17:16, 07 October 2024
Bio-cement project launched to combat soil salinity in Thailand

Bio-cement project launched to combat soil salinity in Thailand

Published: 17:01, 07 October 2024
Paw-some event: Bangkok set to unleash Pet Fair South East Asia

Paw-some event: Bangkok set to unleash Pet Fair South East Asia

Published: 16:55, 07 October 2024