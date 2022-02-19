Test and Go might extend to land and sea tourists, cruise ships

Thai officials are considering letting tourists use Test & Go to enter Thailand through land and sea, if they follow the same rules as those travelling by air. Last week, the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre considered a proposal to accept tourists entering Thailand through the Nong Khai border checkpoint in the Northeast, and tourists on sea cruises. The CCSA told its operation centre to discuss the proposal with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies.

The scheme will start by allowing tour groups travelling from Laos through the First Friendship Bridge. The bridge spans over the Mekong, and connects Thailand to Laos in Nong Khai. Tourists entering by sea will take their first test on the ship, and the second in a hospital. Both groups must follow the same procedure as tourists who fly to Thailand, with the Thailand Pass system and two tests with the RT-PCR method. Officials will release more details about the scheme on Friday.

Following the devastation of Thailand’s tourism economy, the country’s tourism sector called for a full reopening in March.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Tourism Authority of Thailand