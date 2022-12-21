Thailand
Taxi forgets and drives off leaving tourist at gas station | GMT
In today’s episode, a Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourists at petrol station in Thailand, Dining carriages and catering trolleys return to Thai trains, Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage, Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations, Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial, New Year govt gift bonanza.
