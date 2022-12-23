Video
The pink flower lake in Thailand that you never knew about | GMT
In today’s episode, Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online, Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change, Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake, Nepal releases Pattaya’s ‘bikini killer’ – Charles ‘the Serpent’ Sobhraj, Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022.
