TAT reveals 20 unique wellness itineraries to capture global attention
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted a Thailand Wellness Business Make Over seminar aimed at encouraging health and wellness providers to devise creative offerings that appeal to the Global Wellness Tourism Market. A key aspect of the event was a wellness itineraries contest that successfully drew participation from a range of providers.
Aligned with the Thai Government’s Thailand Wellness Economic Corridor (TWC) strategy, TAT’s campaign is designed to promote high-value health and wellness tourism and foster a competitive edge for Thai providers in this sector.
From the contest, the top three honours for Wellness Tourism, “Best 3 Program Awards,” went to:
- A Dream of Lanna Wellness by Fah Lanna Spa Chiang Mai
- The Wellcation Experience by Varana Krabi
- The VLCC Holistic Body & Mind Detox Ritual by VLCC Clinic Cha Am – Hua Hin.
Other remarkable programmes featured within the 20 chosen itineraries include:
- The Secret of Andaman by Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa
- Ocean Therapy: A Tranquil Getaway by Tubkaak Krabi
- Paradise Rest in the Heart of the City by Divana Scentuara Spa
- Experience Royal Roots by The Athenee Spa
- Journey with Arokaya by Wellness Sala, Play La Ploen
- The Reborn With Every Breath by Amaravati Wellness Center and Origan Spa
- Herbal Wellness by Abhaibhubejhr Day Spa
- Detox Programs by Natural Wing at Natural Wing Health Spa & Resort
- The Longevity Program by Panacee Wellness Khao Yai
- The Power of U by U Spa Chiangmai
- The Oasis Of The North by Rarinjinda Wellness Spa Resort
- Fulfill Your Happiness With Bandara Spa Rebalancing Body Massage & Flower Meal by Bandara Spa
Additionally, five noteworthy programme winners were also announced:
- The Freedom of Absolute Rest by I.sawan Residential Spa & Club
- Happy Retire Vacation by Phayathai Sriracha Hospital Wellness Centre
- The Journey of the Naga Spiritual Wellness Program by SO Spa
- Health Package 4 Day Program by BAAC-Bangkok Anti-Aging Centre
- Post Covid-19 Retreat by Thonburi Burana Hospital
According to Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, the Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, the wellness programmes revamped during the Make Over seminar are incredibly intriguing and align well with TAT’s Meaningful Wellness concept, which is the guiding theme for wellness product development this year. All winning programmes will be showcased and marketed through TAT’s promotional events throughout the year.
TAT firmly believes that these 20 programmes will introduce a new, valuable, and meaningful dimension to the global wellness tourism market, attracting wellness enthusiasts from around the world.
Press Release
