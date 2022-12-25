Tasteless Thai food humbled by American culinary excellence

Thai food was humbled by American when TasteAtlas announced their top 50 best cuisines from around the world, and almost everyone was offended.

While some obvious countries made it into the top spots, not everyone agreed with the breakdown. Taking the top three spots were Italy, Greece and Spain, who were joined by the likes of Japan, India, Mexico and Turkey in the best ten.

A surprise addition to the top ten was the United States itself, in eighth place, beating China (11), Brazil (12), Indonesia (16), and Thailand, far off down the digestive tract in 30th place.

Thai food is internationally famous. Whether chilli-hot or comparatively bland, harmony is the guiding principle behind each dish. Thai cuisine is essentially a marriage of centuries-old Eastern and Western influences harmoniously combined into something uniquely Thai. It’s not a burger. It’s not grits.

One comment said the US…

“being on there means this poll is inherently flawed and not to be taken seriously,” alongside a photo of a delicious “Snickers Salad.”

#8 being on there means this poll is inherently flawed and not to be taken seriously https://t.co/u3GGRh4LH4 — Jay K. Cagatay (@jayktweets) December 24, 2022

Another tweeted…

“This is a list you’d come up with if you’d never eaten food.”

While another tweeted, “Excuse me but why is Jamaican food not there???”

While Thai food was humbled by American, no one could definitively agree on the actual ranking of the list, but many believed TasteAtlas’ results left off a significant number of influential cuisines, including many of the Caribbean islands.