Tangmo: Watch her memorial services online (livestream link)

Three days of Christian memorial services for Thai actress Nida Patcharaveerapong aka “Tangmo” (แตงโม) are scheduled to take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 11-13, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm each day, at Liberty Church Bangkok in Saphan Sung district, near Suvarnabhumi Airport east of Bangkok. The services are open to family, fans, the general public and the media. There will be special music performances and speeches from celebrities, friends and family, as well as an encouraging message. The church building can accommodate 3,000 people, but will be operating at about half capacity for social distancing.

If you haven’t reserved your seat yet, you can still scan the QR codes, in case seats open up for one of the three services. (If you’re unable to book a seat, don’t worry! You can still sign up on arrival.) ATK tests will be provided and you will be required to wear a face mask. You can also watch the live-stream broadcast of each service (in Thai) on YouTube. Follow the Church of Joy’s YouTube account: CJConnect

Despite her stormy public life, Tangmo was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and often talked openly about her faith. In Thailand, less than 1% of the population is Christian, according to statistics. Tangmo drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi north of Bangkok on the night of February 24, after allegedly falling from a speedboat. There were five witnesses on the boat with her, but they have given conflicting accounts of what happened that night. Police say existing evidence and witnesses point to an unfortunate accident. As the investigation into her death continues, her friends and family wish to celebrate her life.

Read a translation of the announcement from Tangmo’s longtime fellowship, Church of Joy…

Thank you, God. It is an honor that the Bangkok Liberty Church has a chance to host a funeral and memorial ceremony for

Ms. Tangmo Patharatida (Nida) Patcharaveerapong on 11-13 March 2022, 6:30am-08:30 pm.

Our church is pleased to have a chance to join the important ceremony of Tangmo and Family.

Tangmo joined as our child member when she was 10 years old. We are sad about her leaving, but are also happy to have a chance to send Tangmo back home, the home of God.

