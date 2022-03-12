Connect with us

Four Afghan women win scholarships to Bangkok university

Tara Abhasakun

Afghan women, photo by Wikipedia.

Despite living under the Taliban’s grip, four Afghan women have won scholarships to study at Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok. The women were chosen based on their academic records, and determination to promote women’s participation in Afghan society. The executive director of the Thai Pipe Industry told the Bangkok Post the women will be role models and mentors to women in their fields in Afghanistan, and around the world. The executive director said the scholarships will change lives.

“… the life of the scholarship recipients, the lives of the people in their families, and eventually the lives of other people in society”.

The president of AIT said the university wanted to help the women when it heard they faced challenges getting a higher education. She said AIT was able to find donors for the scholarships who also cared about the women’s futures. AIT awarded them the scholarships on International Women’s Day this week.

The Thai Pipe Industry, Osotpa Public Co, and the CEO of Christiani Nielson Energy Solutions, are sponsoring the scholarships.

Since seizing power of Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban has halted two critical decades of progress for women’s rights in Afghanistan. The Taliban said at first that they would allow girls to go to school. While primary schools for girls reopened, very few schools for older girls did.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Afghanistan Analysts Network

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    riclag
    2022-03-12 19:12
    And yet my Thai family members tell me its impossible to get a scholarship! You must pay corruption money they said My step daughter applied but to no avail! Sad So many deserving citizens here but its this way! Sad
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending