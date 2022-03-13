Son of national police figure hits and kills Pakistani refugee with Porsche, Bangkok

The son of a former national police chief struck and killed a Pakistani refugee with his Porsche while driving in Bangkok. The driver, Pornmet, reported to police after he was treated for head and face injuries. He admitted that he carelessly changed lanes suddenly while driving near Thaksin bridge at around 1am on yesterday morning. A police captain said police are waiting for the results of Pornmet’s blood alcohol test and medical examination.

The man killed was Waseem Ahmad. He was 40 years old. Pornmet is 29 years old. Waseem was driving a motorcycle when Pornmet crashed into it. Waseem died of head injuries. Police are expected to charge Pornment with reckless driving causing death.

Pornmet is an executive at a renewable energy company that his family are major shareholders of, and Forbes magazine estimates that his father’s net worth was US$585 million in November 2019. Pornmet’s father was removed from his job with the police force in 2020 after a phone call recording with him was leaked which allegedly damaged the force’s reputation. In the recording, another police general allegedly ordered Pornmet’s father to “steer clear” of a shooting probe, according to the Bangkok Post. He was scheduled to return to his job in October.

More information about Waseem Ahmad has not been reported yet, apart from his name, age, and that he was a Pakistani refugee.

