Connect with us

Thailand

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car

Felicia

Published

 on 

Sponsored article

Searching for a car rental service in Thailand? Look no further than Sixt Rent a Car.

Founded in 1912 in Germany with just 3 vehicles, Sixt has since evolved to become an industry leader in mobility. Today, they are the top car rental company in Thailand, Germany, and Austria (and more), due to their strength in customer focus and premium cars at affordable prices.

In 2020, they were hailed both Asia’s Leading Business Car Rental Company and Asia’s Leading Chauffeur Company at the World Travel Awards – a significant achievement. Not only does this attest to their high standards but it further highlights their global reach. In fact, the company operates in 110 countries with over 2,500 locations worldwide. This global network has allowed them to partner with other well-known mobility providers as well as airlines and prestigious hotel chains, such as the Hilton Group.

Sixt Rent a Car in Thailand

Sixt first entered the Thai market in 2012. Now, they offer a comprehensive selection of rental services in 14 locations across the country. Of which, 9 are at major airports in Thailand, including Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai and Phuket airport to name a few. Furthermore, they work with the franchise Master Car Rental who have over 10 years of industry experience. Together they combine forces to “cover all aspects of mobility by supplying innovation, [as well as] useful and top-quality services”.

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car | News by Thaiger

Photo via Sixt Rent a Car (Thailand)

Access to the best cars, booking and services

Customers in Thailand will find a diverse fleet with an attractive price-performance ratio. From economy to luxury, Sixt homes over 20 models of cars from Honda and Toyota to BMW X1, 5 Series, 7 Series and Peugeot. Thus, they have a car to suit all needs and desires. These can be rented on a 1-day rental to longer-terms of a week to monthly basis. However, there is a maximum period of 1 year. 1-way rentals are also allowed along with the typical 2-way journeys.

Renting with Sixt is easy. Simply just fill out their online form on their website (www.sixtthailand.com) to view the best offers and cars. Prices are always affordable, varying per vehicle from an estimated 900 to 10,000 Baht per day. This process is incredibly flexible as they provide the option to book first then pay on arrival. And if required, you can modify or cancel your reservation any time at no extra cost.

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car | News by Thaiger

Photo via Sixt Rent a Car (Thailand)

Sixt can arrange for a limousine and chauffeur service to pick you up, whether you’re going to a board meeting or simply require a premium ride service. This option is ideal for business and private clients who want to ride in style.

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car | News by Thaiger

Photo via Sixt Rent a Car (Thailand)

Rent at Sixt with perks

When renting with Sixt Rent a Car in Thailand, customers can take advantage of a wealth of benefits. Some examples include unlimited mileage, no amendment fees and coverage that is always included. Moreover, cars come with a full tank of gas or prepaid fuel for your convenience. They even have a loyalty program where repeat customers can enjoy discounted rentals, free additional drivers and complimentary car category updates. Finally, all cars come equipped with a GPS, to help you navigate your journey and an XM Radio for road trip tunes.

Aside from this, they provide a range of optional equipment and services. For example, customers can add an additional driver, allowing you to share driving responsibilities. Those with kids can also request a booster, infant and child car seat if needed.

As they prioritise client satisfaction and safety, SIXT places extra measures in terms of hygiene. As such, every car has to fulfill the SIXT premium Cleaning Standard. This means that before renting, all vehicles are deep cleaned professionally in a multi-step process to minimize germs and ensure sanitation.

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car | News by Thaiger

Photo via Sixt Rent a Car (Thailand)

For more information, their customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any of your queries. They can be contacted on phone at 1798 and (+66) 2793 2300 for overseas calls. Alternatively, reach them on Facebook at Sixtthailand, Line @sixtthailand or Instagram at Sixt_thailand. Finally, to read more about Sixt Rent a Car, check out our article on the top 5 car rental companies in Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 seconds ago

Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car
Thailand30 mins ago

After Samut Prakan fire, hazardous materials new concern
Thailand2 hours ago

Chiang Mai field hospital to reopen

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket official says taxi fares have gone down since the pandemic
Pattaya2 hours ago

Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Thailand2 hours ago

Northern Thai police seize assets, drugs valued at over 900 million baht
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

LATEST: Samut Prakan factory fire under control
Protests3 hours ago

5 protest leaders to have bail revoked following weekend rallies in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Hotel occupancy, Thai plastics factory explosion, ‘Sandboxer’ drop-in
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by US to go to senior citizens, pregnant women
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,420 new cases and 57 deaths
Tourism4 hours ago

Survey shows most hotels can only cover operation costs for less than 3 months
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Medic warns that Delta variant will be dominant in Thailand by end of July
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 Healthy Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket reports 7,347 “sandbox” hotel bookings for July
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending