Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car

Sponsored article Searching for a car rental service in Thailand? Look no further than Sixt Rent a Car. Founded in 1912 in Germany with just 3 vehicles, Sixt has since evolved to become an industry leader in mobility. Today, they are the top car rental company in Thailand, Germany, and Austria (and more), due to their strength in customer focus and premium cars at affordable prices. In 2020, they were hailed both Asia’s Leading Business Car Rental Company and Asia’s Leading Chauffeur Company at the World Travel Awards – a significant achievement. Not only does this attest to their high standards but it further highlights their global reach. In fact, the company operates in 110 countries with over 2,500 locations worldwide. This global network has allowed them to partner with other well-known mobility providers as well as airlines and prestigious hotel chains, such as the Hilton Group.

Sixt Rent a Car in Thailand

Sixt first entered the Thai market in 2012. Now, they offer a comprehensive selection of rental services in 14 locations across the country. Of which, 9 are at major airports in Thailand, including Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai and Phuket airport to name a few. Furthermore, they work with the franchise Master Car Rental who have over 10 years of industry experience. Together they combine forces to “cover all aspects of mobility by supplying innovation, [as well as] useful and top-quality services”.

Access to the best cars, booking and services

Customers in Thailand will find a diverse fleet with an attractive price-performance ratio. From economy to luxury, Sixt homes over 20 models of cars from Honda and Toyota to BMW X1, 5 Series, 7 Series and Peugeot. Thus, they have a car to suit all needs and desires. These can be rented on a 1-day rental to longer-terms of a week to monthly basis. However, there is a maximum period of 1 year. 1-way rentals are also allowed along with the typical 2-way journeys.

Renting with Sixt is easy. Simply just fill out their online form on their website (www.sixtthailand.com) to view the best offers and cars. Prices are always affordable, varying per vehicle from an estimated 900 to 10,000 Baht per day. This process is incredibly flexible as they provide the option to book first then pay on arrival. And if required, you can modify or cancel your reservation any time at no extra cost.

Sixt can arrange for a limousine and chauffeur service to pick you up, whether you’re going to a board meeting or simply require a premium ride service. This option is ideal for business and private clients who want to ride in style.

Rent at Sixt with perks

When renting with Sixt Rent a Car in Thailand, customers can take advantage of a wealth of benefits. Some examples include unlimited mileage, no amendment fees and coverage that is always included. Moreover, cars come with a full tank of gas or prepaid fuel for your convenience. They even have a loyalty program where repeat customers can enjoy discounted rentals, free additional drivers and complimentary car category updates. Finally, all cars come equipped with a GPS, to help you navigate your journey and an XM Radio for road trip tunes.

Aside from this, they provide a range of optional equipment and services. For example, customers can add an additional driver, allowing you to share driving responsibilities. Those with kids can also request a booster, infant and child car seat if needed.

As they prioritise client satisfaction and safety, SIXT places extra measures in terms of hygiene. As such, every car has to fulfill the SIXT premium Cleaning Standard. This means that before renting, all vehicles are deep cleaned professionally in a multi-step process to minimize germs and ensure sanitation.

For more information, their customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any of your queries. They can be contacted on phone at 1798 and (+66) 2793 2300 for overseas calls. Alternatively, reach them on Facebook at Sixtthailand, Line @sixtthailand or Instagram at Sixt_thailand. Finally, to read more about Sixt Rent a Car, check out our article on the top 5 car rental companies in Thailand.

