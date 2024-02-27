Tak province battles spreading wildfires across nine districts

Wildfires in the province of Tak have intensified, expanding across nine districts and prompting coordinated emergency responses to combat the flames and prevent hazardous smog, including the dangerous PM2.5 particles. The province’s governor Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj has mobilised all units for swift action to contain the wildfires within a limited area to minimize damage and reduce smoke haze.

Since January 1, some 1,163 hotspots have been detected in Tak. The latest satellite imagery from the Suomi NPP’s VIIRS system revealed 11 new hotspots in the province.

Sumet Maneerattanasophon, the head of the Mae Tao wildfire control station, deployed personnel and resources, including motorcycles equipped with firefighting equipment, to the area. The efforts are divided into three groups, each tasked with tackling separate fire zones.

The teams on the ground have successfully extinguished the fires they can directly access, while indirect methods are being used to control fires in areas that are difficult to reach due to the challenging terrain.

However, the operation faces several obstacles: the rough terrain makes access difficult and time-consuming, strong winds are causing the fires to spread unpredictably, and communication is hampered in areas with no signal, leading to delayed reporting. Additionally, there is a shortage of drinking water as nearby streams have dried up, although mineral salt has been provided to alleviate the situation but is still insufficient.

Saman Muangkaew, the district officer of Ban Tak, ordered local agencies to join forces to control the wildfires and smoke haze. Thawatchai Srisai, the village head of Thung Kracho, has coordinated with the local administrative organization and volunteer networks to patrol and prevent wildfires.

During one of the patrols, a fire was discovered in Huay Ang Hin, in Thung Kracho village, damaging approximately 100 rai (about 16 hectares). The team worked together to create firebreaks to prevent the spread of the fire to Huay Ang Hin, village 2, Thung Kracho sub-district, Ban Tak district, Tak province.

The situation remains critical, and authorities continue to fight the wildfires, aiming to control their spread and mitigate the impact on the environment and public health, reported KhaoSod.