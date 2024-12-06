Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 16:29, 06 December 2024| Updated: 16:29, 06 December 2024
87 2 minutes read
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Swiss International Air Lines is in hot water after a woman performing oral sex on a passenger, filmed by airline staff, went viral, sparking a public uproar over privacy rights.

The scandal unfolded when footage captured by Swissair CCTV emerged, showing a couple getting frisky in the first-class galley of a Bangkok to Zurich flight.

Advertisements

Now, the airline is scrambling to address a breach of trust that has taken social media by storm.

The steamy saga unfolded on Swissair flight LX 181 at the end of November, where the horny couple found themselves caught on a security camera during the 12-hour journey.

Related news

Intended for security purposes only, the footage, about two and a half minutes long, wasn’t meant to feature anything but safety checks.

Yet, it found its way online, complete with cheeky commentary that has left social media ablaze.

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

Couple enjoy oral sex on Swissair flight from Bangkok. Picture courtesy of National WorldIn a swift reaction, Swissair vowed to track down and discipline the rogue employee behind the unauthorised invasion of privacy, said Swissair media spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott.

“The filming of people without their clear consent as well as the transfer of these recordings contradict our guidelines and values and violate the applicable data protection regulations.

“The crew, on spotting the session on camera, should have intervened directly and not filmed it. Our crews are known for their professionalism. We trust in the competence of our crews and are convinced of their abilities.

“The footage and the sarcastic commentary were disrespectful to passengers. We want to know exactly what happened and how these recordings came out.

“The commentary is disrespectful and does not in any way correspond to the professional standards, values and behaviour that we expect from our employees. The trust of our passengers and respectful interactions are our top priority.

“The airline is adamant that such conduct flies in the face of data protection laws and their own code of conduct, underscoring that passenger safety and trust are paramount.

“The cockpit cameras, introduced as part of a global security overhaul after the September 11 attacks in 2001, are meant to capture footage exclusively for security incidents. They are not installed for 24/7 surveillance, making this breach all the more egregious.”

While Swissair is looking to sort this mess internally, legal ramifications loom large should the recorded passengers choose to take matters into their own hands. Should lawsuits fly in, it’s likely heads will roll within the airline’s staff.

What Other Media Are Saying

  • SWI swissinfo.ch reports a SWISS flight to Zurich was cancelled due to an abusive passenger, injuring a crew member, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and unruly behaviour in aviation. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might the misuse of security cameras on flights pose a threat to passenger privacy?

Security cameras, intended for safety, can breach privacy if misused, eroding trust and highlighting the need for strict ethical guidelines.

How could the balance between security and privacy be more effectively managed in airline operations?

Implementing stringent policies and regular audits can ensure security measures do not compromise passenger privacy, maintaining trust and safety.

What if this incident leads to broader discussions on privacy regulations in aviation?

It could prompt stricter regulations, better technology use policies, and increased awareness of privacy rights within the aviation industry.

What lessons can airlines learn from privacy breaches involving security technologies?

Airlines can enhance staff training, enforce privacy policies, and develop robust response plans to prevent future breaches and maintain trust.

How might public backlash influence airline policies on privacy and security?

Public backlash could drive airlines to review and strengthen privacy policies, ensuring transparency and accountability in handling sensitive information.

Latest Thailand News
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

2 hours ago
Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video) South Thailand News

Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video)

3 hours ago
Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry Business News

Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry

3 hours ago
2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution Crime News

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

3 hours ago
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video Bangkok News

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

3 hours ago
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected Bangkok News

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance Aviation News

Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

4 hours ago
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter Thailand News

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

4 hours ago
2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum

4 hours ago
Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending Business News

Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending

4 hours ago
Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video) Business News

Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video)

5 hours ago
Thai man kills neighbour&#8217;s dog for alleged chicken attack (video) Crime News

Thai man kills neighbour’s dog for alleged chicken attack (video)

5 hours ago
Chinese man blamed for fatal crash in Pattaya glued to phone Crime News

Chinese man blamed for fatal crash in Pattaya glued to phone

5 hours ago
Fishing for freedom: Thai crew released from Myanmar custody Thailand News

Fishing for freedom: Thai crew released from Myanmar custody

5 hours ago
Blowing smoke: House panel’s vape verdict sparks fiery debate Thailand News

Blowing smoke: House panel’s vape verdict sparks fiery debate

5 hours ago
Kebaya recognised as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage Thailand News

Kebaya recognised as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

6 hours ago
Mistaken identity: Thai man bruised by police’s sobering blunder Bangkok News

Mistaken identity: Thai man bruised by police’s sobering blunder

6 hours ago
Construction halted on Rama II Road for new year travel ease Bangkok News

Construction halted on Rama II Road for new year travel ease

6 hours ago
Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video) Phuket News

Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video)

6 hours ago
State officials probed over Saraburi land encroachment allegations Crime News

State officials probed over Saraburi land encroachment allegations

6 hours ago
Sia Piang released early from prison due to health issues Thailand News

Sia Piang released early from prison due to health issues

6 hours ago
Warning issued on eve of White Lotus series in Thailand (video) Thailand News

Warning issued on eve of White Lotus series in Thailand (video)

7 hours ago
Twitter personality arrested for 50,000 baht scam impersonation Crime News

Twitter personality arrested for 50,000 baht scam impersonation

7 hours ago
Woman dies in Nakhon Phanom crash while rushing to sick child Road deaths

Woman dies in Nakhon Phanom crash while rushing to sick child

8 hours ago
Married landlord shoots car of tenant&#8217;s boyfriend in jealous rage Central Thailand News

Married landlord shoots car of tenant’s boyfriend in jealous rage

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

Published: 16:37, 06 December 2024
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

Published: 15:59, 06 December 2024
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

Published: 15:48, 06 December 2024
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

Published: 15:39, 06 December 2024