Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

Swiss International Air Lines is in hot water after a woman performing oral sex on a passenger, filmed by airline staff, went viral, sparking a public uproar over privacy rights.

The scandal unfolded when footage captured by Swissair CCTV emerged, showing a couple getting frisky in the first-class galley of a Bangkok to Zurich flight.

Now, the airline is scrambling to address a breach of trust that has taken social media by storm.

The steamy saga unfolded on Swissair flight LX 181 at the end of November, where the horny couple found themselves caught on a security camera during the 12-hour journey.

Intended for security purposes only, the footage, about two and a half minutes long, wasn’t meant to feature anything but safety checks.

Yet, it found its way online, complete with cheeky commentary that has left social media ablaze.

Couple enjoy oral sex on Swissair flight from Bangkok. Picture courtesy of National WorldIn a swift reaction, Swissair vowed to track down and discipline the rogue employee behind the unauthorised invasion of privacy, said Swissair media spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott.

“The filming of people without their clear consent as well as the transfer of these recordings contradict our guidelines and values and violate the applicable data protection regulations.

“The crew, on spotting the session on camera, should have intervened directly and not filmed it. Our crews are known for their professionalism. We trust in the competence of our crews and are convinced of their abilities.

“The footage and the sarcastic commentary were disrespectful to passengers. We want to know exactly what happened and how these recordings came out.

“The commentary is disrespectful and does not in any way correspond to the professional standards, values and behaviour that we expect from our employees. The trust of our passengers and respectful interactions are our top priority.

“The airline is adamant that such conduct flies in the face of data protection laws and their own code of conduct, underscoring that passenger safety and trust are paramount.

“The cockpit cameras, introduced as part of a global security overhaul after the September 11 attacks in 2001, are meant to capture footage exclusively for security incidents. They are not installed for 24/7 surveillance, making this breach all the more egregious.”

While Swissair is looking to sort this mess internally, legal ramifications loom large should the recorded passengers choose to take matters into their own hands. Should lawsuits fly in, it’s likely heads will roll within the airline’s staff.

